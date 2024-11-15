WI vs ENG 3rd T20 FREE Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch West Indies vs England Third T20 Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop In India?

WI vs ENG: The highly anticipated third T20I between West Indies and England is set to take place on November 15 at the picturesque Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Saint Lucia. This match marks the midway point in the ongoing five-match series, where England currently leads 2-0, and the West Indies are desperate to keep their hopes alive.

England's Dominance So Far

Under the leadership of Jos Buttler, England has been dominant throughout the series, showcasing a balanced performance with both bat and ball. The English side secured an impressive victory in the first T20I by 8 wickets, followed by a commanding 7-wicket win in the second game. These back-to-back wins have put England on the brink of clinching the series early.

The visitors have been clinical, with players like Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, and skipper Jos Buttler leading from the front. England's bowling attack, featuring the likes of Jofra Archer and Reece Topley, has effectively kept the West Indies' batters under pressure, allowing minimal opportunities to counterattack.

West Indies Seek Redemption

The West Indies, led by Rovman Powell, find themselves in a precarious position after losing the first two matches. Coming off a disappointing tour of Sri Lanka earlier this year, where they lost both the T20I series 1-2 and the ODI series 1-2, the Caribbean side is still searching for a much-needed spark to turn their fortunes around.

West Indies will be relying on seasoned players like Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, and Andre Russell to step up and deliver. The team’s bowling unit, led by Akeal Hosein and Romario Shepherd, needs to put in a collective effort to contain the English batting powerhouse. The batting lineup also requires more consistency, especially from top-order players like Brandon King and Evin Lewis.

West Indies vs England 3rd T20I Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When will the West Indies vs England 3rd T20I start?

The West Indies vs England 3rd T20I will take place on Friday (November 15).

Where will West Indies vs England 3rd T20I take place?

The West Indies vs England 3rd ODI will take place at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

At what time will the West Indies vs England 3rd T20I start?

The West Indies vs England 3rd T20I will start at 1:30 AM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of West Indies vs England 3rd T20I in India?

The West Indies vs England 3rd T20I will not have a live broadcast on TV.

How to watch the live streaming of West Indies vs England 3rd T20I in India?

The West Indies vs England 3rd T20I will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. The match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Friday.

WI vs ENG 3rd T20: Full Squads

West Indies: Rovman Powell (captain), Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Terrance Hinds, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.

England: Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Jafer Chohan, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, John Turner.