WI vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s WI vs ENG 1st T20I at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, 1:30 AM IST January 23

West Indies will look to leave bad form behind and perform well on the pitch when they take on England in the first T20I on Janaury 23.

The team is currently in a transition phase and going through a rough patch. They had a poor T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE where they could not go beyond the first phase of the tournament. The two-time T20 World Cup champions then faced 3-0 drubbing in hands of Pakistan in Pakistan, although many key players were missing in their squad.

Kieron Pollard would be looking to start afresh and build a good side for the World Cup scheduled to take place in Australia later this year.

England will miss the services of Liam Livingstone as he is ill. They will be playing their first T20 match since the World Cup and would be itching to get back to business again.

Match Details:

West Indies vs England, 1st T20I

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown

Date & Time: January 23rd at 1:30 AM IST and January 22nd at 4:00 PM local time

Live Streaming: Fancode

WI vs ENG 1st T20I Dream11 Team

Nicholas Pooran (vc), Kieron Pollard, James Vince, Jason Roy (c), Brandon King, Jason Holder, Moeen Ali, Roston Chase, Tymal Mills, Akeal Hosein, Saqib Mahmood

Probable Playing XIs for WI vs ENG:

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope / Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Odean Smith / Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell / Dominic Drakes

England: Jason Roy, Tom Banton, James Vince, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan (c), Phil Salt (wk), George Garton, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills, Saqib Mahmood