Solid knocks by captain Kane Williamson and wicketkeeper-batter Devon Conway and brilliant bowling by Mitchell Santner powered New Zealand to a 13-run win over West Indies in the first T20I of the three-match series at Sabina Park in Jamaica on Wednesday (August 10). In the first innings, New Zealand posted 185/5 on the board in their 20 overs. Kane Williamson (47 off 33 balls), Devon Conway (43 off 29 balls) and all-rounder James Neesham (33 n.o. off 15 balls) made some valuable contributions for the Kiwis.

Except for a 62-run stand between openers Martin Guptill (16) and Conway, Kiwis could not put up big partnerships. Medium pacer Odean Smith was the leading bowler for West Indies, taking 3/32.

Chasing 186 runs, West Indies lost wickets at regular intervals and at one point were 79/5. Shamarh Brooks (42) was the top scorer for the Windies. When Windies were 114/7, Romario Shepherd (31 n.o.) and Odean Smith (27 n.o.) joined forces for a 58-run stand.

They tried to take their side across the finishing line but fell short by 13 runs. Santner was the best bowler for New Zealand with 3/19.

Put to bat by the hosts, Martin Guptill and Devon Conway were off to a good start. Conway was looking extremely dangerous in particular, smashing bowlers left and right. Smith delivered a breakthrough for Windies, taking the wicket of Guptill for 16 off 17 with Shimron Hetmyer taking a catch at deep point.

Watch Shimron Hetmeyer's brilliant catch to dismiss Martin Guptill here...

What a catch from @SHetmyer! A display of brilliant athleticism to get @Martyguptill's wicket.



Watch all the action from the New Zealand tour of West Indies LIVE, only on #FanCode https://t.co/6aagmd7vyt@windiescricket @BLACKCAPS#WIvNZ pic.twitter.com/oAmqHi8sy0 — FanCode (@FanCode) August 11, 2022

The 62-run opening stand was broken. Conway was out on the very next ball for 43 off 29 balls, caught by wicketkeeper Devon Thomas while attempting to pull. Skipper Kane Williamson and Glenn Phillips tried to take innings forward after these two hiccups, but the latter was caught for 17 on Jason Holder delivery at short fine leg by Kyle Mayers, leaving NZ at 3/98.

Williamson and Daryl Mitchell then put on a stand of 46 runs, which ended with Mitchell being dismissed by McCoy for 16 runs.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 185/5 (Kane Williamson 47, Devon Conway 43, James Neesham 33 n.o.; Odean Smith 3/32) bt West Indies 172/7 (Shamarh Brooks 42, Romario Shepherd 31 n.o., Odean Smith 27 n.o.; Mitchell Santner 3/19)

(With ANI inputs)