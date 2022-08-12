After beating West Indies in the first T20 two days ago, New Zealand will be looking to win the 2nd T20 as well. The West Indians are under pressure as a loss in 2nd T20 will lead to their second successive loss at home after India beat them recently. Windies' batters have especially disappointed as they are not firing collectively. The same happened against Rohit Sharma's team not so long ago. The big concer for Windies is the form of their trio: Nicholoas Pooran, Rovman Powell and Shimron Hetmyer, who have struggled to get going consistently.

New Zealand will hope to make no mistakes and come out victorious in the 2nd T20 to seal the series. They have been trying different things to prepare for the T20 World Cup 2022 scheduled to take place in Australia later this year. One positive thing for Black Caps is return of their captain Kane Williamson, who has struggled with his elbow injury in recent past. Williamson played a beautiful innings of 47 runs off 33 balls that included 4 fours and 2 sixes each while batting at No 3. He will look to continue the good form and come in some sort of momentum going into the World Cup where he will lead the Kiwis for their maiden T20 title. Devon Conway was also a huge plus from 1st T20 as he struck quickfire 43 While Jimmy Neesham provided the finishing touch through his 15-ball 33 that included 3 fours and 2 sixes.

Hear from T20 opener & wicket-keeper Devon Conway as the side gear up for the 2nd T20I in Kingston, Jamaica on Friday (6-30am Sat NZT) #WIvNZ #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/PQWE7Zblyl August 12, 2022

Windies batters will be vary of NZ spinne Mitchell Santner who picked up 3 wickets in the game and bowled with an economy rate of 4.80. He is someone who cuts the flow of runs and that eventually leads to wickets.

Here's everything you need to know about the WI vs NZ 2nd T20 clash:

Where will WI vs NZ 2nd T20I be played?

The West Indies vs New Zealand second T20I will be played at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

When will WI vz NZ 2nd T20I be played?

The West Indies vs New Zealand second T20I will be played on August 12 (August 13 India time).

What time will WI vs NZ 2nd T20I begin?

The West Indies vs New Zealand second T20I will begin live at 12:00 AM IST on Saturday, August 13.

How to watch West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd T20I live in India?

The West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd T20I can be watched LIVE on Fancode app in India.