Rajeev Shukla, the Vice-President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has shed light on the improbable nature of the Hyderabad Cricket Association's (HCA) request to modify the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup schedule. The HCA, closely affiliated with the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, approached the BCCI with concerns raised by local law enforcement about hosting consecutive matches, particularly the high-profile clash between former champions Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

"I am responsible for the Hyderabad venue for the World Cup. If any issues arise, we will strive to resolve them. However, changing the World Cup schedule is an intricate process and is unlikely to materialize. It's not solely the prerogative of the BCCI; it involves the participation of teams and the ICC," Shukla expressed during the UPT20 League launch.

The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) is designated to host just three out of the 45 matches, with the Pakistan-Sri Lanka encounter initially scheduled for October 12. The New Zealand versus the Netherlands fixture is slated for October 9, followed by the Pakistan-Sri Lanka clash the following day.

However, the BCCI has recently reshuffled nine fixtures to accommodate other schedules and alleviate security concerns. Consequently, the Pakistan-Sri Lanka match was rescheduled to October 10 from its initial date of October 12. This development surfaces just five days before the commencement of the ticket sale for the first phase of the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup, starting on August 25.

The Hyderabad Police have apprised the HCA that hosting back-to-back matches might hinder their ability to provide sufficient security to the Pakistan team. This would entail deploying a substantial number of security personnel both at the stadium and the team hotel. Reports suggest that the HCA was not consulted prior to the rescheduling of the Pakistan-Sri Lanka match, prompting questions about the decision-making process. The BCCI is now under scrutiny, having already faced harsh criticism from foreign media outlets for the initial alteration to the schedule.