'Will Definitely Come Over,' Virat Kohli Makes Special Promise To Suresh Raina For His Restaurant In Amsterdam

Former CSK and India cricketer Suresh Raina is known for his love for food and being a foodie Raina has launched his own restaurant in Amsterdam. Taking to social media, Raina posted a detailed post about his venture and India's star batter Virat Kohli was impressed with his former teammates move of opening a restaurant in Amsterdam.

"I am absolutely ecstatic to introduce Raina Indian Restaurant in Amsterdam, where my passion for food and cooking takes center stage! Over the years, you've seen my love for food and witnessed my culinary adventures, and now, I am on a mission to bring the most authentic and genuine flavors from different parts of India straight to Europe's heart," Raina captioned a post. (Watch: Air-Hostess Gifts CSK Captain MS Dhoni Some Chocolates, Video Goes Viral)

"Join me on this extraordinary gastronomic journey as we embark on a flavorsome adventure together. Stay tuned for tantalizing updates, sneak peeks of our mouthwatering creations, and the grand unveiling of Raina Indian Restaurant!," he added.

Meanwhile, Indian batter Virat Kohli took to Instagram to congratulate his former teammate for his new venture.

"Well Done bro @sureshraina3. Congratulations and next time we’re in Amsterdam we will definitely come over," wrote Kohli.

In addition to the exquisite culinary offerings, Raina Indian Restaurant's ambience immerses guests in the realms of cricket and culinary artistry. Adorned with cricket memorabilia and captivating photographs that depict Suresh Raina's journey, the restaurant creates an inviting atmosphere that resonates with both sports enthusiasts and food lovers.

Raina Indian Restaurant operates during lunch and dinner hours, with a dedicated takeaway section for convenient on-the-go meals, as well as a refined dining area for an elevated gastronomic experience. Whether guests choose to enjoy a flavorful lunch or indulge in an unforgettable dinner, Raina Indian Restaurant caters to every palate.

The restaurant's unwavering commitment to quality and freshness is evident in its use of consistently fresh ingredients procured from trusted local suppliers. With a focus on providing exceptional service, Raina Indian Restaurant strives to create cherished memories for each and every guest.

To commemorate its grand opening, Raina Indian Restaurant is offering special promotions and discounts throughout the month. Visitors are encouraged to come and experience the harmonious blend of cricket nostalgia, warm hospitality, and culinary excellence that Raina Indian Restaurant has to offer.