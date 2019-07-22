close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Imran Khan

Imran Khan assures 'best Pakistan cricket team' for World Cup 2023

Pakistan were knocked out in the group stage of the 2019 World Cup.

Imran Khan assures &#039;best Pakistan cricket team&#039; for World Cup 2023
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@PTIofficial

Washington: Imran Khan, the former Pakistan skipper and current Prime Minister, has said that he is working on a plan to develop the "best cricket team of the world" following the dismal performance of the Men in Green in the recently concluded ICC World Cup 2019 in England and Wales.

Pakistan were knocked out in the group stage of the 2019 World Cup. Sarfaraz Ahmed`s men finished fifth in the points table -- at equal points (11) with New Zealand after the round-robin stage. However, the Black Caps qualified as the fourth team for the semifinals owing to a better net run rate in the tournament. 

"After the World Cup, I have decided that I will improve this Pakistan team. I am going to reform Pakistan cricket," said Imran while addressing a gathering of Pakistani-Americans at Capital One Arena in downtown Washington DC on Sunday.

"There have been a lot of disappointments. Hopefully, in the next World Cup, you will see a more professional, the best Pakistan team. Remember my words," he added.

He, however, did not divulge the details about his plans for reforming Pakistan cricket. The Pakistan Prime Minister is currently on a three-day visit to the US.

Tags:
Imran KhanSarfaraz AhmedNew ZealandPakistanUSEnglandWales
Next
Story

Team India grooming Rishabh Pant, but not yet ready for MS Dhoni's retirement

Must Watch

PT3M11S

Fire Breaks out at MTNL Building In Mumbai