Imran Khan assures 'best Pakistan cricket team' for World Cup 2023

Washington: Imran Khan, the former Pakistan skipper and current Prime Minister, has said that he is working on a plan to develop the "best cricket team of the world" following the dismal performance of the Men in Green in the recently concluded ICC World Cup 2019 in England and Wales.

Pakistan were knocked out in the group stage of the 2019 World Cup. Sarfaraz Ahmed`s men finished fifth in the points table -- at equal points (11) with New Zealand after the round-robin stage. However, the Black Caps qualified as the fourth team for the semifinals owing to a better net run rate in the tournament.

"After the World Cup, I have decided that I will improve this Pakistan team. I am going to reform Pakistan cricket," said Imran while addressing a gathering of Pakistani-Americans at Capital One Arena in downtown Washington DC on Sunday.

"There have been a lot of disappointments. Hopefully, in the next World Cup, you will see a more professional, the best Pakistan team. Remember my words," he added.

He, however, did not divulge the details about his plans for reforming Pakistan cricket. The Pakistan Prime Minister is currently on a three-day visit to the US.