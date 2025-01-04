Will Jasprit Bumrah Bowl In Sydney Test Day 3? Prasidh Krishna Provides Injury Update

IND vs AUS: India's pace spearhead and captain Jasprit Bumrah left fans and the Indian camp on edge after experiencing discomfort and leaving the field during Day 2 of the fifth and final Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Bumrah, who has been pivotal in India’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy campaign, was suspected to have sustained a back spasm.

Prasidh Krishna Provides Injury Update

Addressing the media post-Day 2, India pacer Prasidh Krishna shed light on Bumrah's condition, stating that the medical team was closely monitoring the situation. "Jasprit Bumrah has a back spasm. The medical team is monitoring him, so let’s see," Krishna revealed.

The update offered a measure of relief but left uncertainty about Bumrah’s availability to bowl in the second innings. His brief return to the field after a three-hour absence alleviated some concerns, but the Indian team remains cautious given his importance in the high-stakes match.

Record-Breaking Series Performance

Bumrah has been sensational throughout the series, becoming India's highest wicket-taker in a Test series against Australia in Australia. His 32 wickets have come at an average of 12.64, with standout figures including three five-wicket hauls and a best of 6/76. Bumrah's tally surpassed Bishan Singh Bedi’s 31-wicket record from the 1977-78 Australia tour.

On Day 2, before leaving the field, Bumrah added to his record-breaking run by dismissing Marnus Labuschagne, a key Australian batter.

Leadership and Batting Contributions

During Bumrah's absence, former captain Virat Kohli stepped up to lead the side. The situation highlighted Bumrah's immense value not just as a bowler but also as a leader on the field. Interestingly, Bumrah has outperformed even some Indian batters in this series, scoring 42 runs, eclipsing skipper Rohit Sharma’s total of 31 runs.

Uncertainty Ahead of the Second Innings

While Bumrah's return to the field was a relief, his ability to contribute in the second innings remains in doubt. The team’s physios will decide his involvement, keeping the broader context of his health and the team’s needs in mind.

As India trails 2-1 in the series, the final Test at SCG is critical for their hopes of leveling the series and improving their World Test Championship standings. Bumrah’s fitness will be key to India’s chances of making an impact in the remainder of the match. With his stellar performances and fighting spirit, fans hope that Bumrah will once again rise to the occasion, provided his health permits.