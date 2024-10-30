Will Jasprit Bumrah Play In IND vs NZ Mumbai Test? Coach Abhishek Nayar Answers

India’s assistant coach Abhishek Nayar spoke about Jasprit Bumrah's participation in the upcoming 3rd Test between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 1, Friday. A lot of talks have been going around regarding the workload management of India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah as he has been taking part in almost every match for his side.

The veteran bowler played in the first two Tests vs Bangladesh in September alongside recently passed first two Tests against New Zealand.

"He (Bumrah) has not bowled a lot. He has got ample rest. He is very important to us and workload is always in our mind," Nayar said.

"In the morning, there will be swing and seam. At Wankhede, you'll have pacers with a smile on their face," he added.

Fans can watch Bumrah opening the bowling attack for the Indian team in the upcoming 3rd Test match against New Zealand. Bumrah has taken part in 4 Test matches in the ongoing home season where he scalped 14 wickets with his best figures being 4/50.

Abhishek Nayar also said that the management will not make any additions to the squad for the 3rd Test against New Zealand in Mumbai.

"No additions to the squad. Every week is critical, every day is critical. We have not been narrow-minded in thinking about WTC final. We want to focus on this match,” said Nayar.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Washington Sundar.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham (c), Will Young, Kane Williamson, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Tom Blundell (wk), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke.