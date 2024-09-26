Will Kuldeep Yadav Play In IND vs BAN Second Test? India’s Coach Reveals

India’s assistant coach Abhishek Nayar spoke about Kuldeep Yadav who is the local boy of Kanpur as to if he would play in the 2nd Test match against Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. As per Nayar, the Indian team is yet to decide their playing XI and they will determine it on the basis of the conditions.

Lately, Kuldeep has not got many chances in the playing XI as the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been preferred by the management. If at all, Kuldeep gets a chance to play, he will look to make it big at his home ground at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

"Don't know what surface we are going to be playing on yet. Both the pitches were really good, Kanpur is always known to have good pitches. I am not sure about the bounce yet, but I think the conditions and the forecast will be sort of interesting as to how when we turn up in the morning and how the conditions are. I think a lot will depend on that because in Test cricket, conditions matter a lot and how the pitch plays. It is for us to decide and have a thought process over the conditions. But we are hoping to come in a sunny day and not and overcast Kanpur," Abhishek Nayar said in the pre-match press conference.

The chinaman spinner missed out on playing the first Test against Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Indian team opted for two spinners in the form of Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin, alongside three pacers- Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep. Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin exploited the condition well and ended up scalping six wickets against the visitors.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant (WK), Akash Deep, Yash Dayal, Kuldeep Yadav, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shubman Gill.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Nahid Rana, Mominul Haque, Litton Kumer Das, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Zakir Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Jaker Ali Anik, Taijul Islam, Shadman Islam.