'Will Miss You Gabbar': Netizens Get Emotional As Shikhar Dhawan Announces Retirement

Cricket fans across the globe were left emotional when Indian cricket star Shikhar Dhawan, fondly known as "Gabbar," announced his retirement from international cricket. Dhawan, a key figure in the Indian cricket team for over a decade, has been a fan favorite due to his aggressive batting style, iconic mustache, and infectious smile. His announcement sparked an outpouring of emotions on social media, with fans and fellow cricketers sharing their memories and best wishes for his future.

Dhawan's retirement marks the end of an era in Indian cricket. Over his illustrious career, the left-handed opener made a significant impact, especially in limited-overs formats. Known for his explosive starts and ability to dominate bowlers, Dhawan played a crucial role in India's successes, including winning the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013, where he was the tournament's leading run-scorer. His performances in ICC tournaments, particularly his knack for scoring big runs in crucial matches, made him one of India's most reliable batsmen in high-pressure situations.

As news of his retirement broke, the hashtag #ThankYouGabbar started trending on Twitter. Fans posted heartfelt messages, sharing their favorite memories of Dhawan on the field. Many recalled his iconic celebration style, where he would twirl his mustache and pat his thigh after taking a catch or scoring a century. Videos and photos of these moments flooded social media platforms, showcasing the immense love and admiration fans have for him.

The man who taught us to smile no matter what the situation. There will be no one like him. Happy retirement, Gabbar.

Shikhar Dhawan was someone who was supported by everyone, you can hardly find anyone who could hate him.



We'll be forever grateful for your contributions, Gabbar.

Thank You Mr. ICC

For dominating ODI tournaments like no one else.

Thank You Mr. ICC

For dominating ODI tournaments like no one else.

Happy retirement

Shikhar Dhawan's Astounding Career

Shikhar Dhawan, who made his debut for India in 2010, retires as one of only eight ODI batters to have scored over 5,000 runs with an average above 40 and a strike rate over 90. Among Indian players, only Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have achieved the same. Dhawan finished his ODI career with 6,793 runs in 167 matches, averaging 44.11 and striking at 91.35. His last ODI appearance was against Bangladesh in Chattogram in December 2022.

Dhawan's career peaked in 2013, a standout year for him. He scored 1,162 runs in 26 ODIs, averaging 50.52 with a strike rate of 97.89. A highlight was his performance in the Champions Trophy, where he was the leading run-scorer with 363 runs in five innings, including two centuries, helping India win the title. This success came after a slow start to his ODI career in 2010 and 2011.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Dhawan played for several teams, including Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Punjab Kings. He is the second-highest run-scorer in IPL history, with 6,769 runs in 222 matches at a strike rate of 127.14, only behind Virat Kohli.

On the domestic front, Dhawan was an important part of Delhi's Ranji Trophy success. He was a member of the Delhi team that won the title in the 2007-08 season, defeating Uttar Pradesh at the Wankhede Stadium. Earlier in his career, Dhawan was the top run-scorer at the Under-19 World Cup in 2004.

Although Dhawan's departure from international cricket has left a void, his fans remain hopeful that he will continue to contribute to the sport, perhaps through coaching or mentoring young players. As "Gabbar" steps away from the international stage, he leaves behind a legacy of determination, sportsmanship, and countless memorable innings that will be cherished by cricket lovers for years to come.