Will Mumbai Indians Buy Yuzvendra Chahal In IPL 2025 Mega Auction? Aakash Chopra Answers

Former India player Aakash Chopra spoke about Mumbai Indians’ requirements for the upcoming IPL 2025 mega auction. As per Chopra, the Mumbai-based franchise has a solid batting lineup and they will look to bolster their bowling unit. Aakash feels that Mumbai will eye to take Yuzvendra Chahal in the IPL 2025 mega auction alongside Washington Sundar.

"Their batting has become strong once again. The problem is that they have only one bowler, who is a four-over bank, but you need more bowlers. Bowling let them down last time as well. They used to score runs, 225 to 250, but used to concede that many as well," Aakash said on his YouTube channel

"So they had so much overdependence on the batting to fire and scoring 20-40 runs above par every time is a bit too much. They might have an entire Indian batting lineup and an overseas bowling lineup, with a couple of Indian spinners. They will definitely go after Yuzi Chahal. I don't know whether they will get him or not. They might want to keep Washington Sundar," Chopra added.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians ended up retaining Jasprit Bumrah for Rs 18 crore alongside Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav for Rs 16.35 crore. India’s skipper Rohit Sharma was the other one to be retained by the Mumbai-based team for Rs 16.3 crore while Tilak Verma got Rs 8 crore.

There will be a total of 1574 players who will step out into the mega auction which is slated to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on November 24 and 25. Out of 1574 players, 1,224 uncapped players are there alongside 20 capped players. 30 cricketers are there from associate nations while 48 capped Indian players are also part of the list.

