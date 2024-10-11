Will Mumbai Indians Retain Rohit Sharma? Harbhajan Singh Comes Up With Blunt Remark Ahead Of IPL Mega Auction

Mumbai Indians and Rohit Sharma have always worked in tandem when it comes to the IPL. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians have lifted the IPL trophy for five times. Ahead of the upcoming mega auction, Rohit’s future with Mumbai Indians looks uncertain.

Former India player Harbhajan Singh who spent time with Rohit Sharma in Mumbai Indians’ reckons that if the Hitman steps into the IPL auction, he will attract a massive bidding war.

“It will be interesting to see whether he will be retained or not. If he goes into the auction pool, it will be fascinating to see which team bids for him. I’m sure many teams must be thinking along those lines,” Harbhajan told TOI.

“Rohit Sharma, as a leader and a player, is amazing. He’s a top-quality player, top-quality captain and leader. He is a proven match-winner. Even at 37, he still has a lot of cricket left in him. If Rohit enters the auction, he will fetch big bucks. It will be exciting to see the auction unfold,” the former spinner added.

Former cricketer and current commentator Aakash Chopra also said that Rohit Sharma’s journey with Mumbai Indians might be coming to an end.

“Will he stay or will he go? It’s a big question. Personally, I feel he will not stay. Whoever is retained will be with the thinking that he will remain with you for three years unless your name is MS Dhoni,” said Aakash Chopra.

“MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings’ story is very different but Rohit Sharma at MI, I feel he might himself leave or MI might leave him. Anything can happen but I don’t think Rohit is going to be retained here. I don’t have any information but I feel Rohit will probably be released,” he added.