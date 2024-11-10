Advertisement
Will Rishabh Pant Play For Chennai Super Kings In IPL 2025? CEO Kasi Viswanathan Responds

The Delhi-based franchise decided not to retain Pant with putting an end to his 9-year-long association with the team. The IPL 2025 mega auction is set to take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

Nov 10, 2024
Will Rishabh Pant Play For Chennai Super Kings In IPL 2025? CEO Kasi Viswanathan Responds

Ever since Rishabh Pant was released by the Delhi Capitals before the IPL 2025 mega auction, there have been talks going around that he is likely to play for Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming season of the cash-rich league. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has finally spoken on the rumours of Pant joining Chennai during in the IPL 2025 auction. 

"We had discussions with Ruturaj, the captain, MS (Dhoni), and coach Stephen Fleming before we decided on the retentions. We were very clear that the players that helped the team grow, stabilise in the previous years were the ones very important for the CSK team to continue further," Viswanathan said.

"We knew that if we retain these players, we would have a lesser purse to go into the auction. We knew that we wouldn't be able to compete with the other teams when it comes to the best of the Indian players. I mean, we will still try, but i don't think we'll be able to get them at the auction," he added.

Rishabh Pant will be entering the IPL 2025 mega auction with a base price of 2 crores and is likely to be one of the biggest players in the event. 

List Of Indian Players With Base Price Of Rs 2 Crore: Khaleel Ahmed, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Avesh Khan, Ishan Kishan, Mukesh Kumar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan, Krunal Pandya, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, and Mohammed Shami

