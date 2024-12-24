Will Rohit Sharma Play Boxing Day Test vs Australia? Indian Skipper Gives Major Update On His Knee Injury - WATCH

Rohit Sharma has given a major update oh his knee injury ahead of the Boxing Day Test match against Australia at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. Notably, Rohit copped a blow on his left knee while facing throwdown specialist Daya during India's practice session on Sunday.

The 37-year-old was visibly in pain after getting hit on his knee, which was strapped and gave an indication that it could be a serious injury concern. However, Rohit on Tuesday confirmed that his knee is perfectly fine and he will lead India in the fourth Test in Melbourne, starting December 26 (Thursday).

"It's fine," Rohit said in the pre-match press conference when asked about his knee injury.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma puts all concerns to rest with an update on his knee injury and batting form as Team India prepares for 4th test at MCG in #BorderGavaskarTrophy#AUSvINDOnStar 4th Test, Day 1 | THU, 26th DEC, 4:30 AM | #ToughestRivalry pic.twitter.com/JqnLc9xeym — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 24, 2024

The Indian skipper missed the first Test of the series in Perth due to personal reasons. Since his return, he is battling poor form, having registered scores of 3, 6, and 10 in Adelaide and Brisbane.

Asked about his batting form, Rohit said nothing really has changed since his last knock.

"Nothing has changed since I last spoke about it. We’ve had two sessions, and in those sessions, what can change?" he said.

Rohit was also asked about his batting position and India captain said that he shouldn't be answering this question in every press conference.

"Let's not worry about that. I think who bats where, we should be discussing that within ourselves and I shouldn't be answering this question in every press conference," the skipper said.

India captain also spoke about his team's fast-bowling line-up. While Jasprit Bumrah’s exceptional performance (21 wickets) has kept India at parity in the series, there have been concerns around the form of his fellow pacers.

Though Mohammed Siraj has taken 13 wickets at 23.92 in the series, he has struggled in crucial stages of all the three Tests.

"It's a challenge to handle not just the bowling but the entire team. You come out with the intent of getting the best out of everyone. When somebody is in form, we say that he has to make the most of that form, Bumrah is certainly making the most of it," Rohit said.

Rohit explained how the other bowlers including Siraj have done well but they’ve been a little unlucky.

"Siraj and the other guys, who are bowling around him, also know that they’ve to step up and get the job done. They are trying really hard, and they’ve been a little unlucky. Lots of plays and misses, certain opportunities have gone down as well," he said.

The five-match Test series is levelled at 1-1 with all to play for in the remaining two matches in Melbourne and Sydney.