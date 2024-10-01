Will Team India Travel To Pakistan For Champions Trophy 2025? BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Breaks Silence

As the cricketing world eagerly anticipates the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, a question looms large: will Team India travel to Pakistan? The event, scheduled between February 19 and March 9, 2025, is set to feature the top teams battling for the coveted title. However, India's participation remains uncertain, pending government approval. In a recent press conference, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla provided clarity on the matter, emphasizing the board's stance of abiding by government decisions.

Government to Decide on India’s Participation

Rajeev Shukla reiterated that no decision has been made yet regarding India’s travel to Pakistan. The BCCI’s policy, he explained, is clear: for international tours, the Indian cricket board always seeks government approval before moving forward.

"No decision has been taken on it. Our policy is that for international tours, we always seek permission from the government. It's up to the government to decide whether or not our team should go to any country. Whatever the government will decide, we will abide by that," Shukla stated, emphasizing the role of the Indian government in shaping the future of India’s participation in Pakistan.

A Complex History of India-Pakistan Cricket

The backdrop of this uncertainty is the complex political relationship between India and Pakistan. India has not played a bilateral series in Pakistan since the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The two nations only face off in ICC events, with their matches often seen as one of the most anticipated encounters in world cricket.

This year, during the 2024 ODI World Cup held in India, Pakistan's visit marked the first time in seven years that the two teams played on Indian soil. The high-stakes nature of these clashes adds to the tension surrounding India’s potential trip to Pakistan, with safety and political concerns at the forefront of the decision-making process.

ICC Champions Trophy: The Stakes are High

The Champions Trophy 2025, slated to begin on February 19 in Karachi, promises an exciting spectacle, with the final scheduled for March 9 in Lahore. As the International Cricket Council (ICC) pushes for finalizing the event’s schedule, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been eager to make logistical arrangements. However, with India’s participation in limbo, many logistical and security challenges are tied to whether or not India travels to Pakistan.

Rajeev Shukla also mentioned that the ICC has not set a deadline for India to confirm its participation, giving some breathing room as the situation unfolds. "There is no deadline given by the ICC for a decision. We will wait for the government’s guidance on this," Shukla added.

The Road Ahead for Indian Cricket

India's potential participation in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 isn’t just a matter of sporting interest; it carries significant diplomatic weight. Cricket, especially matches between India and Pakistan, has often transcended the realm of sport to become a symbol of political relations between the two nations. Should the Indian government approve the travel, it could pave the way for more cricketing engagements between the arch-rivals, fostering a spirit of sportsmanship despite ongoing political tensions.

Conversely, if the Indian government decides against sending the team, the ICC will face significant challenges in hosting a successful tournament, with the absence of India, one of cricket's biggest markets, impacting viewership and revenue.

Unwavering Focus on IPL and Domestic Cricket

While the Champions Trophy 2025 is a focal point for international cricket, Shukla also shed light on domestic cricket. He confirmed that the much-anticipated IPL mega auction is likely to take place towards the end of November 2024, though the venue remains undecided. "We are finalizing the venue, and all options are open, whether in India or abroad. Last time it was held in Dubai, and we saw tremendous international interest," Shukla said.

He also addressed concerns about Kanpur's Green Park hosting the India vs Bangladesh Test match despite drainage issues causing two days of play to be lost. Defending the BCCI's rotation policy, Shukla highlighted the appetite for cricket in smaller cities and their enthusiasm for hosting matches. "Kanpur is one of the country’s premier Test venues. The rotation policy ensures that Tier B cities also get a chance to host, and there's always a high turnout here," he remarked.