‘Will try my best to spread good energy’: Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma pens down emotional message amid COVID-19 crisis, check out

Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's wife and choreographer Dhanashree Verma on Saturday (May 8) penned down an emotional message for fans who are going through a hard time due to the COVID-19 crisis in India.

Dhanashree took to Instagram to upload some of her pics from IPL 2021 and captioned it, “When you reach the end of your rope, tie a knot in it and hang on. It’s really not easy to keep up with your passion/work when you keep hearing news about your loved ones and others. A lot of people aren’t vocal about what they’re feeling or what their family is going through as I’m one of them. To all those people battling with their emotions... sending love, strength, and prayers. Everything’s going to be alright. I will try my best to spread good energy.”

It is worth mentioning that after the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble, the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been postponed indefinitely but the cricketers and now their partners are finding ways to keep their fans entertained and motivated off the field.

Recently, Dhanashree posted a video of her dance on the song of one of the sponsors of the IPL, Dream11 and captioned it, "Zindagi hai, Let's all stay strong and dance."

Dhanashree and Chahal tied the knot on December 22 last year after the leg-spinner returned home completing the national duties from the Australian tour.