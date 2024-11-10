Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting has shown confidence in Jasprit Bumrah's leadership. If Rohit Sharma missed out on taking part in the opening Test of the series against Australia, then Bumrah is likely to lead the team. The star pacer has once led the Indian team against England in Birmingham back in 2022.

"Yeah, that (captaincy) is probably the hardest thing for him," Ponting said on the ICC Review.

"I think that was always the question on Pat Cummins when he became the Australian Test captain as well. How much is he going to bowl himself? Is he going to bowl himself too much? Is he not going to bowl himself enough? But someone as experienced as Jasprit will understand the times when he needs to be bowling when he needs to have a spell."

The likes of Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Rishabh Pant were a part of the Indian team when they won the Test series on Australian soil back in 2018/19 and 2020/21.

"In that Indian team, there's a lot of experience around him. And it's really important, I think, that you use the experience around you even when you are the captain, and just ask the appropriate questions at the right time because no matter how much cricket we've played, we're not always going to be right."

"I liked to ask the questions of Gilchrist, Hayden, and Langer. Ask them where they thought the game was, and what we needed to do. At the end of the day, as a captain, you're the one that's making that final decision, but whatever advice you can get along the way can only be good."

India’s Squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed.