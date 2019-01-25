Windies bowled 'fantastically well', says England's Moeen Ali

English all-rounder Moeen Ali complimented the West Indies bowling attack after the visitors were skittled out for 77 on the second day of the first Test in Barbados on Thursday.

Ali was caught on the fine leg boundary for golden duck, one of Kemar Roach's five victims on a day when the four-pronged Windies bowling attack produced a brilliant display.

"They bowled fantastically well with good pace," Moeen told reporters in Bridgetown.

The England batting line-up has quality all the way down to number 10, so even after slumping to 44 for three it was reasonable to believe the visitors would still give a respectable reply to the hosts's first innings total of 289.

But, when captain Joe Root was trapped lbw for four by West Indies counterpart Jason Holder, the writing was on the wall.

England crumbled to be dismissed for the lowest total in a Test at Kensington Oval, leaving them with a first-innings deficit of 212 runs.

Roach's five wickets for 17 runs off 11 fiery overs came less than seven months after he returned figures of 5-8 against Bangladesh.

"Today is one of those great days against a top side, so I'm proud of my achievement," the 30-year-old said, his achievement made all the more sweeter by playing on his home ground.

"I want to do that as much as possible for as long as possible for West Indies. It was a special, special feeling. We just tried to make them uncomfortable. You never expect these days but they do happen. It's all about doing it again in the final innings," he added.

West Indies will resume their second innings on Friday at 127 for six, an overall lead of 339.