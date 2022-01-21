WOG vs ASL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints World Giants vs Asia Lions: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For the Legends Cricket League 2022 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman, 8:00 PM IST January 21

The World Giants will take on Asia Lions in Match No.2 of the Legends Cricket League 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground on Friday (January 21). Asia Lions lost their tournament opener against the India Maharajas by wickets. Lions will look overcome from thier loss and win this fixture in style.

On the other hand, World Giants will be playing their first game of tournament eyeing a positive start. The World Giants have some really dangerous batsmen among the squad- Kevin Pietersen, Herchelle Gibbs, Brad Haddin alongside a dangerous bowling attack of Brett Lee, Morne Morkel and more.

Match Details

World Giants vs Asia Lions, Match No. 2

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman

Date & Time: January 21st, at 8:00 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network and Sony Liv

WOG vs ASL Dream 11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Brad Haddin, Kamran Akmal

Batters: Upul Tharanga, Kevin Pietersen (C), Herschelle Gibbs

All-Rounders: Mohammad Hafeez, Kevin O'Brien, T Dilshan

Bowlers: Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir, Shoaib Akhtar (VC)

WOG vs ASM Probable Playing XIs

World Giants: Kevin Pietersen, Herschelle Gibbs, Brad Haddin, Kevin O’ Brien, Owais Shah, Jonty Rhodes, Daren Sammy, Brett Lee, Imran Tahir, Morne Morkel, Monty Panesar

Asia Lions: Upul Tharanga, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kamran Akmal , Mohammad Yousuf, Misbah-ul-Haq, Azhar Mahmood, Mohammad Hafeez, Nuwan Kulasekara, Shoaib Akhtar, Muttiah Muralitharan, Umar Gul