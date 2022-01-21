WOG vs ASL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints World Giants vs Asia Lions: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For the Legends Cricket League 2022 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman, 8:00 PM IST January 21

The World Giants will take on Asia Lions in Match No.2 of the Legends Cricket League 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground on Friday (January 21). Asia Lions lost their tournament opener against the India Maharajas by wickets. Lions will look overcome from thier loss and win this fixture in style.
On the other hand, World Giants will be playing their first game of tournament eyeing a positive start. The World Giants have some really dangerous batsmen among the squad- Kevin Pietersen, Herchelle Gibbs, Brad Haddin alongside a dangerous bowling attack of Brett Lee, Morne Morkel and more.
Match Details
World Giants vs Asia Lions, Match No. 2
Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman
Date & Time: January 21st, at 8:00 PM IST
Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network and Sony Liv
WOG vs ASL Dream 11 Team
Wicket-keeper: Brad Haddin, Kamran Akmal
Batters: Upul Tharanga, Kevin Pietersen (C), Herschelle Gibbs
All-Rounders: Mohammad Hafeez, Kevin O'Brien, T Dilshan
Bowlers: Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir, Shoaib Akhtar (VC)
WOG vs ASM Probable Playing XIs
World Giants: Kevin Pietersen, Herschelle Gibbs, Brad Haddin, Kevin O’ Brien, Owais Shah, Jonty Rhodes, Daren Sammy, Brett Lee, Imran Tahir, Morne Morkel, Monty Panesar
Asia Lions: Upul Tharanga, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kamran Akmal , Mohammad Yousuf, Misbah-ul-Haq, Azhar Mahmood, Mohammad Hafeez, Nuwan Kulasekara, Shoaib Akhtar, Muttiah Muralitharan, Umar Gul