Woman Cricketer Wows As She Bats Against Younis Khan In Salwar Kameez: Watch

Samara Afzal, a doctor hailing from Birmingham, had the opportunity to play with former Pakistan cricket captain Younis Khan in her own backyard.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 12:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Samara Afzal hails from Birmingham.
  • She has played for English county side Warwickshire.
  • Younis Khan retired in 2017 and was one of Pakistan’s great.

Cricket is perhaps the most famous and loved sport in countries like India and Pakistan and players are given special status. There is an ardent desire of fans to play the game with their favourite international players. Samara Afzal, a doctor residing in Birmingham, had the privilege of realising one such dream when she had the opportunity to play with former Pakistan cricket captain Younis Khan in the comfort of her own backyard. Despite her professional background as a player for the English county side Warwickshire, Afzal donned the traditional salwar kameez as she confidently took strike. Younis Khan, one of the stalwarts of Pakistan cricket, delivered the ball and Afzal timed it perfectly.

Overjoyed by the surreal experience, Samara Afzal expressed her gratitude on Twitter, stating, “Playing cricket in the garden in my salwar kameez with one of the greatest cricketers the sport has produced is what dreams are made of! Such a humble and respectful human being is @YounusK75.”


Social media users were quick to react to the remarkable scene. One user said, “This reminds me of Younis Khan's preferred forward press against spinners on the first ball.”

Even those who were not avid cricket fans acknowledged the significance of the moment. One user commented, “I may not follow cricket closely, but I can certainly appreciate something extraordinary when I witness it.”

Others echoed similar sentiments, with one netizen saying, “This is the epitome of what dreams are made of.”

One of the comments directed Samara Afzal’s technique read, “Well played! A splendid straight shot with an impressive stride.”

Younis Khan is regarded as one of the greats of Pakistan cricket and after retirement, he also served as the batting coach of Pakistan.

