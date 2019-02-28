Women cricketers set to feature on iconic Lord's honours board

Women cricketers will now feature on the iconic Lord's honours board after the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) decided to highlight individual performances from one-day internationals.

Earlier, only players who made a century or took a five-wicket haul in men's Test matches were officially recorded within the dressing rooms, but changes have been made as part of the 135-year-old MCC's refurbishment drive at Lord's ahead of the 2019 season.

Accordingly, Anya Shrubsole's sensational figures of 6-46 which helped England beat India in the 2017 World Cup final, are now on the bowlers' board.

Australia's Lisa Keightley and England's Claire Taylor, Sarah Taylor and Caroline Atkins are the first women's players to see their names recognised for ODI centuries.

"We are delighted to now be able to recognise the same achievements for One-Day Internationals, as we have done for Test Matches for many years," MCC chief executive and secretary Guy Lavender said in a statement.

"This is a landmark moment for Lord's, with women's cricket now documented in the dressing rooms for the first time. The Honours Boards are amongst the most popular attractions for the many visitors to the Home of Cricket. There is a huge amount of prestige for players to see their name inscribed in history, so it is appropriate for a new installation of the boards to take place," it added.

The new additions also mean that stalwarts in the men's game, including former England opener Michael Atherton, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting and Sri Lankan spin great Muttiah Muralitharan, have their names on the wall.