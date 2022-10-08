NewsCricket
Women's Asia Cup 2022: Shafali Verma smacks fifty as India beat Bangladesh by 59 runs

Captain Nigar Sultana top-scored with 36 while Fargana Hoque made 30. For India, Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma picked up two wickets, respectively

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 04:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau

India women defeated Bangladesh women by 59 runs in a Women's Asia Cup 2022 match on Saturday (October 8). Opting to bat, opener Shafali Verma smashed a quickfire 55 off only 44 balls while in-form Jemimah Rodrigues used the long handle to good effect with an unbeaten 35 as India managed a par 159/5.

Shafali and stand-in skipper Smriti Mandhana (47 off 38 balls) added 96 for the opening stand while Jemimah and Deepti Sharma (10) added 29 runs in just 2.3 overs. The Indian bowlers then defended the target easily, restricting the hosts to 100 for 7.

Captain Nigar Sultana top-scored with 36 while Fargana Hoque made 30. For India, Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma picked up two wickets, respectively.

Brief Scores: India 159 for 5 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 55, Jemimah Rodriguees 35 not out; Rumana Ahmed 3/27) vs Bangladesh 100 for 7 in 20 overs (Nigar Sultana 36; Shafali Verma 2/10 (With PTI inputs)

