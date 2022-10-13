WATCH: Sri Lanka women celebrate their win over Pakistan women dancing post-game

Sri Lanka women defeated Pakistan women by 1 run in a nail-biting semi-final of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 on Thursday (October 13). Opting to bat first, Sri Lanka posted a mere total of just 122 runs in 20 overs. In reply, Pakistan got off to a good start in their chase of 123 but failed to chase the easy target. Pakistan's Nashra Sandhu clinched 3 wickets to help her side restrict Sri Lanka to a low total of 122.

After their impressive victory, Sri Lanka women celebrated the win over Pakistan by dancing off post-game. Pakistan on the other hand would be very disappointed with their campaign ending with a small margin of just one-run. Skipper Bismah Maroof was the lone-wolf for the Women in Green who scored 42 runs in Pakistan's chase of 123 runs.

Check out the video below...

Sri Lanka Women Dancing After Humiliating Pakistan On Same Ground. #PAKvsSLpic.twitter.com/U0iQXkFPF2 — Prof. Boies Pilled Bell (@Lil_Boies45) October 13, 2022

Sri Lanka will now face India in the Women's Asia Cup 2022 final on Saturday (October 15). Team India thrashed Thailand Women by 74 runs to march into the Women's Asia Cup 2022 final.

"We batted really well, Thailand also bowled well, and didn't give away loose balls. We were able to get good partnerships for a decent total. Coming back to the side (after missing out on a few matches), you need those runs, Shafali (Verma) and Jemimah (Rodrigues) looked good. We just need to continue that. Deepti (Sharma) is someone who is ready to bowl at any situation, and having that kind of bowler also helps a captain, the way she is bowling, it's great to watch," said Harmanpreet Kaur after winning over Thailand.

Brief Score: Sri Lanka 122/6 (Harshitha Madavi 35, Anushka Sanjeewani 26; Nashra Sandhu 3/17) vs Pakistan 121/6 (Bismah Maroof 42, Nida Dar 26; Inoka Ranaweera 2/17)