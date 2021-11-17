हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Smriti Mandhana

Women's Big Bash League: Smriti Mandhana smashes maiden century for Sydney Thunder in losing cause

Smriti Mandhana lit up the Women`s Big Bash League (WBBL) on Wednesday as she played a 114-run knock against Melbourne Renegades at the Harrup Park.

Women's Big Bash League: Smriti Mandhana smashes maiden century for Sydney Thunder in losing cause
File image of Smriti Mandhana. (Source: Twitter)

Smriti Mandhana lit up the Women`s Big Bash League (WBBL) on Wednesday as she played a 114-run knock against Melbourne Renegades at the Harrup Park.

However, this knock went in vain as her side Sydney Thunder stumbled to a six-run loss in the WBBL against Renegades.Chasing 176, it was Mandhana who kept the Thunder in the hunt and she went on to score 114 of just 64 balls with the help of 14 fours and three sixes.

Mandhana along with Tahila Wilson tried their best to get Thunder over the line but Renegades held their nerve to register a thrilling win.

Earlier, batting first, Renegades had posted 175/4 in the allotted twenty overs owing to Harmanpreet Kaur`s 81-run knock off just 55 balls.

In her innings, Harmanpreet smashed 11 fours and 2 sixes to take Renegades' score past the 170-run mark.Renegades is currently at the second spot in WBBL points table while Thunder is in the seventh position.

Tags:
Smriti MandhanaWBBLBBLCricketSydney Thunder
