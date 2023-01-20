Women's IPL 2023: All you need to know about WIPL 2023

The pay cap for the Women's Indian Premier League (WIPL), which begins next month, has been established at INR 12 crore by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). In the following four years, the fund size will increase by INR 1.5 crore annually, reaching INR 18 crore by the end of the initial five-year cycle. In the five-team league, there is no provision for the icon players.

Women's IPL to take place from 3 March.

What is the player purse of Women's IPL 2023?

The player purse would start at INR 12 crore in 2023, increase to INR 13.5 crore in 2024, INR 15 crore in 2025, INR 16.5 crore in 2026, and finally INR 18 crore in 2027, according to the information sent to possible players in Thursday, January 19. The first five years will follow this rule, with five teams in the first three years and six teams in the latter two years of the cycle.

What is the major rule change in Women's IPL 2023?

Another significant decision was made by the BCCI to allow five international players in the starting XI, with at least one cricket player from an Associate nation being included. This is a change from the IPL rule, which only permits four international players. According to a source from a new prospective club, the fifth player must be an Associate. A source with knowledge of the development said, "The teams would have the option of fielding five international players as long as the fifth player is from an Associate nation."

When will Women's IPL 2023 start?

The first edition's dates have not yet been finalised, however, they are anticipated to be from March 4 to 26. The Brabourne Stadium in South Mumbai and the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai may serve as the sites for the 22 games of the league's inaugural season. The league will almost certainly be contested in Mumbai. The Wankhede will probably be kept in tip-top shape for the IPL, which is anticipated to begin on March 31 or April 1.

Where can I watch Women's IPL 2023?

The BCCI recently sold the media rights to Viacom 18 for INR 950 crore, and it is currently choosing the five franchises that will compete throughout the first three years. On January 25, the franchises will be made public following a closed bidding procedure. The BCCI has reportedly auctioned 29 ITTs, but the precise number of interested parties may be closer to 15.

Women's IPL Will Transform Women's Cricket For Sure. Viacom has committed INR 951 crores to the BCCI. This means that the broadcaster will pay the BCCI per match value of INR 7.09 crores for the next 5 years (2023-27).

What is the price money of Women's IPL 2023?

The league's prize money will total INR 10 crore for the players, INR 6 crore for the champion team, and INR 3 crore for the runner-up squad. The team that finishes third will receive INR 1 crore. "Player prize money is to be dispersed amongst the players only," the BCCI stated.