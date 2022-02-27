हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Women's ODI World Cup 2022

Women's ODI World Cup: Smriti Mandhana struck on head by bouncer, retires hurt during warm-up match against SA

Smriti Mandhana was hit on the head by a Shabnim Ismail bouncer during the warm-up match against South Africa on Sunday, reported ICC's official website.

India batter Smriti Mandhana (Source: Twitter)

India opening batter Smriti Mandhana was struck on the head in the early stages of the warm-up match ahead of the upcoming Women's 50-over World Cup.

She was hit on the head by a Shabnim Ismail bouncer during the warm-up match against South Africa on Sunday, reported ICC's official website.

The left-handed batter was then looked upon by the team doctor and she retired hurt after an over and a half.

Mandhana felt no concussion symptoms according to the medical staff and she left the ground as a precaution.

Talking about the match, India defeated South Africa by 2 runs.

South Africa needed eight runs to win in the final over, but they managed to score just five, and in the end, India won the contest by 2 runs.

Earlier, India posted 244 after they were sent into bat by South African captain Sune Luus. Going was slow for the Mithali Raj-led side, Yastika Bhatia scored 58 runs for India while Harmanpreet Kaur scored a century.

Captain Mithali Raj was run out after a mix-up with Bhatia for a duck, though the innings belonged to Harmanpreet Kaur, who raced along with little risk.

Harmanpreet played a knock of 103 runs off 114 balls with the help of 9 boundaries as India posted a total of more than the 240-run mark.

