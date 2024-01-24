The new season of Women's Premier League (WPL 2024) has been announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The second season of WPL will kickstart on February 23 and will go on till March 17. The BCCI also announced that te tournament will be played only in Bengaluru and Delhi. The full schedule of the tournament has been revealed by the organisers. The first match of the tournament will be played between defending champions Mumbai Indians and last year's finalists Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru. The final will be played in Delhi on March 17.

In a departure from the previous season, the upcoming WPL will exclusively have single headers, all commencing at 7:30 PM IST. The initial 11 matches are scheduled for Bengaluru, with the remaining nine league matches and the two Playoff encounters to be held in Delhi.

Check Full Schedule Of WPL 2024 Here

Which fixture are you looking forward to the most? _ pic.twitter.com/cM76wDwSte— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) January 24, 2024

The league is set to kick off with a marquee clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and the runners-up of the inaugural season, Delhi Capitals. Adding to the excitement, Royal Challengers Bangalore will make their debut at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on February 24, facing UP Warriorz. Subsequent matchups include Gujarat Giants squaring off against Mumbai Indians.

The Delhi leg of the league will commence on March 5, featuring the home team Delhi Capitals in their first game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium against Mumbai Indians. Similar to Bengaluru, Delhi will host matches daily until the final league match on March 13. The team topping the points table at the end of the league stage secures a direct berth in the final.

The Eliminator, slated for March 15, promises a gripping contest between the second and third-placed teams. The winner will progress to the final, battling against the top-ranked team in the ultimate showdown on March 17 for the prestigious WPL trophy.