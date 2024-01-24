trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2713587
NewsCricket
WOMEN'S PREMIER LEAGUE

Women's Premier League Dates Announced By BCCI: Check Full WPL 2024 Schedule Here

The tournament's inaugural clash will witness a face-off between defending champions Mumbai Indians and last year's finalists, Delhi Capitals, in Bengaluru. The culmination of the event is set for March 17, with the final slated to take place in Delhi.

Edited By: Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 09:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Women's Premier League Dates Announced By BCCI: Check Full WPL 2024 Schedule Here WPL 2024 from February 23. (Image: ANI)

The new season of Women's Premier League (WPL 2024) has been announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The second season of WPL will kickstart on February 23 and will go on till March 17. The BCCI also announced that te tournament will be played only in Bengaluru and Delhi. The full schedule of the tournament has been revealed by the organisers. The first match of the tournament will be played between defending champions Mumbai Indians and last year's finalists Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru. The final will be played in Delhi on March 17. 

In a departure from the previous season, the upcoming WPL will exclusively have single headers, all commencing at 7:30 PM IST. The initial 11 matches are scheduled for Bengaluru, with the remaining nine league matches and the two Playoff encounters to be held in Delhi.

Check Full Schedule Of WPL 2024 Here

The league is set to kick off with a marquee clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and the runners-up of the inaugural season, Delhi Capitals. Adding to the excitement, Royal Challengers Bangalore will make their debut at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on February 24, facing UP Warriorz. Subsequent matchups include Gujarat Giants squaring off against Mumbai Indians.

The Delhi leg of the league will commence on March 5, featuring the home team Delhi Capitals in their first game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium against Mumbai Indians. Similar to Bengaluru, Delhi will host matches daily until the final league match on March 13. The team topping the points table at the end of the league stage secures a direct berth in the final.

The Eliminator, slated for March 15, promises a gripping contest between the second and third-placed teams. The winner will progress to the final, battling against the top-ranked team in the ultimate showdown on March 17 for the prestigious WPL trophy.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Special pooja organised in Indonesia on the Ramlala's Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistan's Retaliatory Attack Indicates that Iran is Not Well-Liked', says Biden
DNA Video
DNA: First Look of Idol Ramlala inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistani connection' to rumors on Ram temple
DNA Video
DNA test of 'unethical business policy' of Ola-Uber
DNA Video
DNA: Is there going to be a war between Iran and Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: All You Need to Know About PM Modi's Schedule
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim...everyone's happy over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan in 'extreme fear' after Iran's drone attacks
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir: Ram Lala Idol First Look