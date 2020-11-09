Women's T20 Challenge: Smriti Mandhana slams fifty as Trailblazers beat Supernovas to lift trophy

Smriti Mandhana notched up a crucial half-century before the bowlers came to the fore to help Trailblazers beat Supernovas by 16 runs in the summit showdown and lift the Women's T20 Challenge title at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas won the toss and elected to field first during the final match.

Openers Deandra Dottin and Mandhana provided a perfect start to Trailblazers by stitching a crucial 71-run stand for the opening wicket before the former fell for 20 off a Poonam Yadav delivery.

While the wickets at the other end kept tumbling at one end, Mandhana continued to stand strong and brought up a captain’s knock of 68 runs off 49 balls to help her side post 118 for three.

Radha Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for Supernovas with brilliant figures of five for 16. Poonam Yadav and Shashikala Siriwardene also chipped in with a wicket each.

In reply, Salma Khatun claimed impressive figures of three for 18, while Deepti Sharma and Sophie Ecclestone took two and a wicket, respectively to help Trailblazers restrict Supernovas to a score of 102 for seven.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was the top scorer for Supernovas with 36-ball 30 runs, followed by Shashikala Siriwardene (18-ball 19).

Needing 28 runs off the last two overs, Supernovas lost their three wickets of Anuja Patil (eight), Kaur (30) and Pooja Vastrakar (0) in the penultimate over to hand victory to Trailblazers.

Mandhana was adjudged 'Man of the Match' for her decent performance with the bat.

Earlier, Trailblazers had thrashed Velocity by nine wickets in the second match of the Women's T20 Challenge 2020 before slumping to a narrow two-run defeat against Supernovas in the previous clash.

Brief scores: Trailblazers: 118/8 wkts in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 68, Deandra Dottin 20, Radha Yadav 5/16) beat Supernovas: 102/7 wkts in 20 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 30, Shashikala Siriwardene 19, Salma 3/18, Deepti 2/9) by 16 runs

