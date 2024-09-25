The Indian women's cricket team under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur landed in UAE on Wednesday, to take part in the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Upon their arrival, the Indian women's team bumped into a very special person who is none other than, South Indian star, Rana Daggubati. The BCCI shared a video where Rana Daggubati was spotted talking to the members of the Indian women's cricket team. He said, I just bumped into these amazing people at the airport”. The Indian team players were quite elated to meet Rana at the Dubai airport.

During the last edition, the Indian team faced a defeat in the semifinal match against Australia and now the women in blue will look to clinch the title. Ever since the tournament started in 2009, India managed to reach just one final back in 2020, when Australia beat them.

"This is the best team we are going forward with. The players have been playing together for a long time. For us we came so close last time and lost in semis (2023). We have ticked all the boxes in terms of preparation compared to the small things were not there maybe in earlier editions”, Harmanpreet Kaur said in the pre-departure press conference.

"I can't compare our bowling line-up with other teams because every team has its own positives and negatives, but I'm quite confident in my team. I know what they are doing and what they are capable of,” Harmanpreet added.

The Indian team will play West Indies and South Africa for two warm-up games ahead of their opening game on October 4 against New Zealand on October 4th in Dubai.

India squad for Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia (subject to fitness), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan