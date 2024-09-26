The stage is set for the 9th edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from October 3 to October 20, 2024. The world's top ten women's cricket teams will compete for the prestigious title, and with a shift in venue due to civil unrest in Bangladesh, the tournament is ready to light up Dubai and Sharjah with a thrilling spectacle of cricketing excellence.

The Shift to the UAE: A New Home for the Cup

Originally planned for Bangladesh, the Women's T20 World Cup had to be relocated to the UAE in August 2024. The Dubai International Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host all 24 matches of the tournament, including the grand final on October 20. These iconic venues have a rich history of hosting high-stakes cricket and promise to provide the perfect backdrop for the Women's T20 World Cup.

Tournament Format: Round-Robin Thrills

This year’s competition will follow a familiar format, with 10 teams divided into two groups of five. Each team will play four matches in a round-robin style within their group. The top two teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals, with the final showdown set to crown the world champions.

Group A:

Australia

India

New Zealand

Pakistan

Sri Lanka

Group B:

Bangladesh

England

South Africa

West Indies

Scotland

Venue Spotlight: Dubai and Sharjah

Dubai International Stadium

This world-class venue will host 12 matches, including the much-anticipated final. Known for hosting key international fixtures, including the final of the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the stadium offers a high-quality playing surface that favors both batters and bowlers.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Famed for its electrifying atmosphere and rich cricketing history, Sharjah will host 11 matches, including the opening double-header featuring Bangladesh vs Scotland and Pakistan vs Sri Lanka on October 3. The venue, which celebrated its 200th One-Day International (ODI) in 2022, remains a favorite among fans and players alike.

Key Players to Watch

Several standout players are expected to shine in this edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup:

Sophie Ecclestone (England): The world’s top-ranked T20 bowler, Ecclestone's spin is set to thrive on the UAE’s turning tracks.

Beth Mooney (Australia): Currently ranked as the top T20 batter, Mooney’s explosive start at the top order will be crucial for Australia’s campaign.

Harmanpreet Kaur (India): The Indian skipper brings a wealth of experience and aggressive batting to the table. Known for her ability to rise in big moments, Kaur is hungry to deliver India’s first T20 title.

Hayley Matthews (West Indies): A force with both bat and ball, Matthews is a key figure for the West Indies as they look to challenge for the title.

The Defending Champions: Australia’s Dominance

Australia enters the tournament as the reigning champions, having won six out of the eight previous Women's T20 World Cups. Their consistency and depth across all departments make them the team to beat once again. However, with strong contenders like England, India, and South Africa, this year’s tournament promises some fierce competition.

Notable Matches to Watch

With the tournament featuring daily double-headers, cricket fans are in for a treat. Some key matches to look out for include:

India vs Australia (Group A): Two of the strongest teams in the tournament clash in what could be a preview of the final.

England vs South Africa (Group B): After their semi-final clash in 2023, these teams meet again in a high-stakes encounter.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan (Group A): Both teams are capable of upsets, and this match could determine the semi-finalists from Group A.

The Road to the Final



The semi-finals will be held on October 17 and 18 in Dubai and Sharjah, with a reserve day in place to avoid washouts. The winners of these knockout games will meet on October 20 for the final at the Dubai International Stadium, a fitting conclusion to what promises to be a spectacular tournament.