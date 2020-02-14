Women's T20 World Cup: Australia-West Indies warm-up match cancelled due to waterlogged outfield

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 warm-up fixture between Australia and the West Indies has been cancelled after heavy rain over the past few days rendered the conditions at Allan Border Field unplayable.

Brisbane has seen exceptionally heavy rain over the past few weeks, with the cumulative rainfall already exceeding the average annual levels of rain. Persistent storms over the past week have resulted in a very wet outfield with the pitch remaining covered.

Confirming the news, ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley said, “Unfortunately we have had to cancel Saturday’s warm-up match between Australia and West Indies because of persistent heavy rain which has left the outfield currently in an unfit condition for play.”

“Whilst the curators have worked tirelessly, the volume of rain has left us with no option but to cancel tomorrow’s match. We are hopeful that conditions will permit the matches between Bangladesh and Thailand, and India and Pakistan to take place on Sunday.”

Arrangements have been made to refund the sellout crowd. Fans who purchased their tickets online through the T20 World Cup ticketing site or call centre will have refunds automatically processed to their credit cards used for purchase, while those who bought them in person at an Official T20 World Cup 2020 Ticket Box Office or Ticketek Outlet need to send a refund application form and tickets to the Ticketek Australia office.