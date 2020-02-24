Women's T20 World Cup: England's Katherine Brunt opts out of mankading South Africa's Sune Luus--Watch

England women fast bowler Katherine Brunt was at the receiving end of criticism after she opted out of mankading South Africa's Sune Luus in the final over of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's T20 World Cup clash at the WACA Ground in East Perth on Sunday.

In the video posted by ICC on social media, Sune Luus could be seen leaving the crease and standing well out of line even before right-arm pacer Brunt had delivered the ball.

Though the England fast bowler saw Luus out of the crease and stopped in her delivery, she decided against mankading the South African batwoman despite the latter side needing just seven runs off last four balls.

Brunt might have opted out of mankading in the spirit of cricket, but it turned out to be against England as South Africa's Mignon du Preez blasted a game-defining six on the very next ball to guide her side to a six-wicket win.

The ICC took to their official Twitter handle asking the followers about their opinion on Brunt's move.

"With the game on the line, Katherine Brunt could have dismissed Sune Luus at the non-striker's end, but opted not to. Moments later Mignon du Preez blasted a game-defining six.What do you think?" it wrote along with the footage of the incident.

With the game on the line, Katherine Brunt could have dismissed Sune Luus at the non-striker's end, but opted not to. Moments later Mignon du Preez blasted a game-defining six. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/oPqeUdo7Hl — ICC (@ICC) February 23, 2020

Asked to bat first, Natalie Sciver notched up 50 runs off 41 balls to help England women post 123 for eight in their stipulated overs.

Ayabonga Khaka was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa with figures of three for 25, while Marizanne Kapp and Dane van Niekerk also chipped in with two wickets each.

In reply, van Niekerk (46) and Kapp (38) showcased decent performance with the bat before Mignon du Preez (18)--who was playing her 100th T20I--scored the winnings runs.

England will next lock horns with Thailand on February 26, while South Africa will take on the same opponent on February 28.