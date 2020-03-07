Women's T20 World Cup: Meg Lanning-- the captain born ready for pressure

The sign of a true leader is how they respond in the dark days and if we didn’t know it already, Australia's performance against South Africa in the semi-final clash of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's T20 World Cup proved that skipper Meg Lanning was born to carry the orders.

With her side pushed to their limits in the pressure-cooker of Thursday's last-four clash at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), the 27-year-old Australian once again stood up when her country needed it most.

Her unbeaten 49 helped the defending champion post a respectable total of 134 for five in their stipulated 20 overs and eventually guided Australia to Sunday’s final against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)

The Player of the Match then snaffled two catches and rotated her bowlers superbly to withstand the Proteas’ late pressure and clinch a narrow five-run win.

Lanning has always been the proven pressure player, according to her teammates Beth Mooney and Megan Schutt.

“She’s the ultimate clutch player. She’s got this steely look in her face and when you’re in the opposition, as I have been in WBBL and domestic cricket. It’s not a good sight to see," the ICC press release quoted Mooney as saying.

Schutt, on the other hand, described Lanning as a true leader--who performs at her absolute best during pressure situations.

"She's a true leader and it comes out in her cricket in moments like that. She's just so determined to do things and set the bar high for us. She's an outstanding leader, an outstanding batter and thank God she's on our team," Schutt said.

When it comes to her T20I knockout record, Lanning got them aplenty.

In the nine semi-finals and finals she has been a part of since the 2012 event, Lanning has smacked 322 runs, putting her top of the scoring charts - with England’s Charlotte Edwards coming in closest in second with 175.

The Australia captain’s ability to perform brilliantly under pressure has set her apart during her illustrious career - but now she’s about to face her biggest test yet.

A home World Cup is a once-in-a-career opportunity and winning it is an even rarer feat, with Lyn Larsen and Michael Clarke being the only Australian captains to have done so on home soil.

And even then, they didn’t have the pressure of performing in front of a potential record crowd for their sport.

If Lanning can wow the Melbourne crowds with another performance under the pump against India on Sunday, it will be a testament to her true brilliance as an all-round cricketer.

Having risen through boys-only teams, Lanning made her mark on the world stage as early as 18-year-old with a scintillating century against England at the WACA in just her second game for Australia.

From that very moment, Edwards knew it wouldn’t take long until she ended up second to Lanning in the T20I knockout ranks.

"I just instantly thought 'this girl's going to break every record going’.I'd heard a little bit about this young batter who was up-and-coming and the first game I think she'd got a few but in the second game I realised why everyone was speaking so highly of her,” said the former England skipper.

“She's just so desperately disappointed every time she gets out. You can see that real hunger to score runs and be successful, and that's what's really struck me," she added.

While she’s one for heroics, Lanning’s time at the helm hasn’t always been a smooth ride.

Her side lost the Women’s T20 World Cup 2016 Final to the West Indies, before being knocked out of the 2017 50-over World Cup in the semi-final stage to India.

But knowing what’s at stake for Australia in front of what could be a record-breaking crowd for women’s sport at the MCG, Lanning will certainly not want to let this one slip away.

And if this year’s tournament has taught us anything, India will be no pushovers.

Having spoiled their opening day party, Australia will know that more than anyone and they’ll be crying out for their captain to step up more than ever before.

Notably, Australia are making their sixth consecutive appearance in the final of the Women's T20 World Cup and eyeing their fifth title at the showpiece event. India, on the other hand, have qualified for the very first time for the summit showdown of the tournament and looking for their maiden glory.