Women's T20 World Cup: Pakistan Can Finish India's Semi-Finals Qualification Hopes; Here's how

Team India have made things tougher for themselves after going down vs England in the ICC Women's World Cup match on Saturday, February 18. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India lost to England by 11 runs and have just one more game left in Group B vs Ireland Women to qualify for the semi-finals. However, there's a twist. Pakistan, who were beaten in hands of India in their first game, won their next match vs Ireland by 70 runs and still have two more matches to go in the group stage. They are still to play England and West Indies.

It is highly unlikely that Pakistan will beat both England and West Indies teams but the nature of the format is such that anything can happen on a given day. And if Pakistan indeed win remaining matches, they will jump to six points. That means even if India beat Ireland, they will be at par with Pakistan in terms of wins in the group stage. And then the NRR will decide which among these two goes into semis. England have already qualified while West Indies and Ireland have played 3 games each and cannot qualify.

Ireland women can make things easy for Pakistan by beating India. The Men's T20 World Cup was kind to Pakistan as such strange results helped them qualify for the semis and they went on to play the final where they lost to England. Bismah Maroof's side will be hoping to strike same fortune in women's T20 World Cup.

India cannot take Ireland lightly and must beat them to ensure their campaign is on track. Pakistan women's team have shown big imrovement in this World Cup. They lost against India but they managed to post heir highest T20 score ever in that game with Muneeba Ali becoming the first Pakistani woman to hit a hundred in T20Is.