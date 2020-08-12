हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Women's T20I cricket return after COVID-19 halt as Germany beat Austria by 82 runs

While batting first, German women made 165 for the loss of 2 wickets with Christina Gough scoring 72 off 60.

Women&#039;s T20I cricket return after COVID-19 halt as Germany beat Austria by 82 runs
Photo: Twitter/@ICC

Women’s T20 International cricket resumed on Wednesday (August 12, 2020) after a COVID-19 halt of more than five months as Germany beat Austria by 82 runs in the opening contest of five T20I match series.

Austria hosting Germany marked the first 20-over game since the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 8, 2020. 

While batting first, German women made 165 for the loss of 2 wickets with Christina Gough scoring 72 off 60. Gough was supported by skipper Anuradha Doddaballapur who hit 40* off 30 deliveries.

Rezarta Avdylaj and Sylvia Kailath picked up one wicket each for Austria.

In reply, Austria were bundled out for 83 in the penultimate over. Andrea Mae Zepeda remained not out at 35 (48).

Emma Bargna and Asmita Kohli bagged three wickets each for Germany.

Germany that are known as the Golden Eagles are ranked 27th in the MRF Tyres ICC Women’s T20I Rankings and last played a T20I against Oman in February as part of a 4-0 series clean sweep. 

On the other hand, Austria are placed 50th and will be playing for the first time since their quadrangular series in 2019 which included France, Jersey and Norway.

With just under 10,000 women and girls participating in cricket in Germany in 2019 the women’s game is growing with overall female participation increasing 155% since 2016. 

Earlier on the return of international cricket, Germany captain, Anuradha Doddaballapur expressed, "First up I'd like to thank everyone at Austria cricket for hosting us despite the current circumstances. We are excited to take the field again after a seemingly long break. The girls have worked hard in the last few months to stay fit and to up their skills, so I am confident we will put on a good show. We look forward to some exciting games against Austria whom we haven't faced in T20 cricket in a long time."

Austria skipper, Andrea Mae Zepeda said, "The team is really excited, and we are looking forward to some competitive cricket in Europe after months of lockdown due to Covid-19. Some teams could not take part in this tournament due to travel restrictions, but we are happy those restrictions have been eased between Austria and Germany and we are able to get some international cricket this year."

The fixtures for the remaining four matches is as follows:

August 13 - 11:00CET
August 13 - 15:30CET
August 14 - 11:00CET
August 15 - 10:00CET

All these matches will be played at the Seebarn Cricket Ground.

 

Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus newsInternational cricketWomen CricketAustriaGermanyWomen's T20 International
Next
Story

Shakib Al Hasan likely to return from ban in Bangladesh's tour of Sri Lanka
  • 23,29,638Confirmed
  • 46,091Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,96,70,853Confirmed
  • 7,27,759Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M25S

Bengaluru violence: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya writes letter to CM