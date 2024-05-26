Indian cricket's power couple, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic, have been making headlines for all the wrong reasons lately. Rumours of their impending divorce have been swirling, sending shockwaves through the cricketing fraternity and their legions of fans. As details continue to emerge, it appears the road to splitsville has been paved with acrimony and financial wrangling.

Most of Hardik Pandya's property is in his mother's name.



The Signs of Trouble in Paradise



The first hint of turbulence came when eagle-eyed fans noticed Natasa had dropped 'Pandya' from her Instagram handle. Her conspicuous absence from IPL stadiums this season, where Hardik has been representing Gujarat Titans, further fueled speculation. Insiders suggest a spectacular fallout, with reports that the Serbian model-actress is demanding a whopping 70% of Hardik's substantial wealth as alimony.



Hardik's Foresight: The Viral Video



In an interesting twist, an old video interview has resurfaced, providing insight into Hardik's prudence when it comes to asset protection. The clip shows the all-rounder revealing that he had transferred 50% ownership of his assets, including properties and bank accounts, to his mother to safeguard against any future claims. "I don't want to give 50% to anyone in the future," he had quipped, perhaps fortuitously.



The Great Gender Wealth Gap Debate



As the news broke, social media was set ablaze with polarized opinions. While some denounced Natasa as a "gold digger," others highlighted the gender wealth gap and advocated for her rightful claim to marital assets. The discourse quickly escalated, reigniting the age-old debate on equitable distribution of wealth post-divorce, especially when one spouse's earnings vastly outstrip the other's.



Impending Legal Battle



With both parties reportedly hiring top-notch divorce lawyers, a protracted legal battle seems imminent. Sources suggest Hardik's net worth hovers around a staggering ₹165 crore, accumulated through lucrative Indian Premier League contracts, endorsement deals, and business ventures. The question remains: how much of this fortune will Natasa walk away with?



The Human Story Behind the Headlines



Amidst the maelstrom of controversy, it's easy to lose sight of the human story at its core. Hardik and Natasa welcomed their son Agastya in 2020, before tying the knot during the pandemic lockdown. Their whirlwind romance and journey into parenthood had captivated fans, making this reported separation all the more disheartening. As the high-profile pair navigates these tumultuous waters, the welfare of their young child must remain the utmost priority.



Only time will unravel the truth behind this unfolding saga. However, one thing is clear – the Hardik Pandya divorce case promises to be a watershed moment, with far-reaching implications on how Indian laws governing divorce and wealth distribution evolve in the future.