Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2752561
NewsCricket
HARDIK PANDYA

'Won't Give 50% To Anyone In Future', Hardik Pandya's Old Video Amid Divorce Rumors With Natasa Stankovic Goes Viral

The first hint of turbulence came when eagle-eyed fans noticed Natasa had dropped 'Pandya' from her Instagram handle.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: May 26, 2024, 03:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Won't Give 50% To Anyone In Future', Hardik Pandya's Old Video Amid Divorce Rumors With Natasa Stankovic Goes Viral

Indian cricket's power couple, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic, have been making headlines for all the wrong reasons lately. Rumours of their impending divorce have been swirling, sending shockwaves through the cricketing fraternity and their legions of fans. As details continue to emerge, it appears the road to splitsville has been paved with acrimony and financial wrangling.

Als Read: How Much Could Hardik Pandya Lose From ₹91 Crore Net Worth Amid Divorce Rumours With Natasa Stankovic?

The Signs of Trouble in Paradise

The first hint of turbulence came when eagle-eyed fans noticed Natasa had dropped 'Pandya' from her Instagram handle. Her conspicuous absence from IPL stadiums this season, where Hardik has been representing Gujarat Titans, further fueled speculation. Insiders suggest a spectacular fallout, with reports that the Serbian model-actress is demanding a whopping 70% of Hardik's substantial wealth as alimony.

Hardik's Foresight: The Viral Video

In an interesting twist, an old video interview has resurfaced, providing insight into Hardik's prudence when it comes to asset protection. The clip shows the all-rounder revealing that he had transferred 50% ownership of his assets, including properties and bank accounts, to his mother to safeguard against any future claims. "I don't want to give 50% to anyone in the future," he had quipped, perhaps fortuitously.

The Great Gender Wealth Gap Debate

As the news broke, social media was set ablaze with polarized opinions. While some denounced Natasa as a "gold digger," others highlighted the gender wealth gap and advocated for her rightful claim to marital assets. The discourse quickly escalated, reigniting the age-old debate on equitable distribution of wealth post-divorce, especially when one spouse's earnings vastly outstrip the other's.

Impending Legal Battle

With both parties reportedly hiring top-notch divorce lawyers, a protracted legal battle seems imminent. Sources suggest Hardik's net worth hovers around a staggering ₹165 crore, accumulated through lucrative Indian Premier League contracts, endorsement deals, and business ventures. The question remains: how much of this fortune will Natasa walk away with?

The Human Story Behind the Headlines

Amidst the maelstrom of controversy, it's easy to lose sight of the human story at its core. Hardik and Natasa welcomed their son Agastya in 2020, before tying the knot during the pandemic lockdown. Their whirlwind romance and journey into parenthood had captivated fans, making this reported separation all the more disheartening. As the high-profile pair navigates these tumultuous waters, the welfare of their young child must remain the utmost priority.

Only time will unravel the truth behind this unfolding saga. However, one thing is clear – the Hardik Pandya divorce case promises to be a watershed moment, with far-reaching implications on how Indian laws governing divorce and wealth distribution evolve in the future.

TAGS

Hardik PandyaNatasa StankovicHardik Pandya divorce newsNatasa Stankovic separation rumorsHardik Pandya alimony speculationNatasa Stankovic Instagram updatesHardik Pandya financial precautionsNatasa Stankovic absence IPL matchesHardik Pandya family assetsNatasa Stankovic social media cluesHardik Pandya's mother's roleNatasa Stankovic recent interviewsHardik Pandya's net worthNatasa Stankovic alimony demandsHardik Pandya's wealth protectionNatasa Stankovic public appearancesHardik Pandya's past interviewsNatasa Stankovic relationship statusHardik Pandya's financial planningNatasa Stankovic's Instagram changesHardik Pandya's viral videoNatasa Stankovic's marital statusHardik Pandya's rumored divorceNatasa Stankovic's IPL absenceHardik Pandya's social media activityNatasa Stankovic's recent updatesHardik Pandya's financial strategyNatasa Stankovic's public statementsHardik Pandya's relationship statusNatasa Stankovic's Instagram handleHardik Pandya's pe
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: New revelations comes in the Pune hit and run case.
DNA Video
DNA: Violence reported from Bengal
DNA Video
DNA: Why Mehbooba Mufti is remembering Atal Bihari Vajpayee
DNA Video
DNA: Rajasthan's Phalodi sizzles at 49 degree Celsius
DNA Video
DNA: 1 killed, in blast at Chhattisgarh’s largest explosives factory
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi and CM Yogi clash over Muslim reservation
DNA Video
DNA: What happend if low voter turn out in the Delhi assembly
DNA Video
DNA: How educated is your Lok Sabha candidate?
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims Talk about Muslim Rservation!
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha Elections- 6th phase battle intensifies