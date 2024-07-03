Advertisement
WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP OF LEGENDS

World Championship Of Legends: Full Match Details, Timings, Where To Watch And More!

The World Championship of Legends is a tournament being organised in the United Kingdom. It will feature several star players such as Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Imran Tahir, Jacques Kallis, Daren Sammy, Chis Gayle, Younis Khan and Shahid Afridi.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2024, 12:36 PM IST
The ICC T20 World Cup came to an end on Saturday 29th June when fans all over the world saw India lift an ICC trophy after more than a decade. Now that the T20 World Cup is all wrapped up another tournament is starting. The World Championship Of Legends starts on the 3rd of July and it will feature a number of legends from the cricket world. The WCL will feature legends from six different countries who will then face each other in various matches. The tournament will feature well-known stars such as Suresh Raina, Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh, Kevin Peterson, Imran Tahir, Shahid Afridi, and many more. During the start of the tournament, each team will play against one another and the top four teams from this will then qualify for the semi-final. 

World Championship Of Legends Full Schedule

Wednesday, July 3

England Champions vs India Champions – 12:00 pm GMT/ 5:30 pm IST

Pakistan Champions vs Australia Champions – 05:00 pm GMT/ 9:30 pm IST

Thursday, July 4

England Champions vs South Africa Champions – 12:00 pm GMT/ 5:30 pm IST

West Indies Champions vs Pakistan Champions – 05:00 pm GMT/ 9:30 pm IST

Friday, July 5

Australia Champions vs South Africa Champions – 12:00 pm GMT/ 5:30 pm IST

India Champions vs West Indies Champions – 05:00 pm GMT/ 9:30 pm IST

Saturday, July 6

England Champions vs Australia Champions – 12:00 pm GMT/ 5:30 pm IST

India Champions vs Pakistan Champions – 05:00 pm GMT/ 9:30 pm IST

Sunday, July 7

West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions – 12:00 pm GMT/ 5:30 pm IST

England Champions vs Pakistan Champions – 05:00 pm GMT/ 9:30 pm IST

Monday, July 8

India Champions vs Australia Champions – 9:30 PM

Tuesday, July 9

West Indies Champions vs England Champions – 12:00 pm GMT/ 5:30 pm IST

South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions – 05:00 pm GMT/ 9:30 pm IST

Wednesday, July 10

West Indies Champions vs Australia Champions – 12:00 pm GMT/ 5:30 pm IST

India Champions vs South Africa Champions – 05:00 pm GMT/ 9:30 pm IST

Friday, July 12

Semi-final 1 (Team 2 vs Team 3) – 12:00 pm GMT/ 5:30 pm IST

Semi-final 2 (Team 1 vs Team 4) – 05:00 pm GMT/ 9:30 pm IST

Saturday, July 13

World Championship of Legends 2024 final – 05:00 pm GMT/ 9:30 pm IST 

World Championship Of Legends Live Streaming Details 

The WCL is available to stream on the live-streaming app FanCode.

World Championship Of Legends Broadcasting Details  

The WCL will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1.

