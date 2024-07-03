World Championship Of Legends: Full Match Details, Timings, Where To Watch And More!
The World Championship of Legends is a tournament being organised in the United Kingdom. It will feature several star players such as Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Imran Tahir, Jacques Kallis, Daren Sammy, Chis Gayle, Younis Khan and Shahid Afridi.
The ICC T20 World Cup came to an end on Saturday 29th June when fans all over the world saw India lift an ICC trophy after more than a decade. Now that the T20 World Cup is all wrapped up another tournament is starting. The World Championship Of Legends starts on the 3rd of July and it will feature a number of legends from the cricket world. The WCL will feature legends from six different countries who will then face each other in various matches. The tournament will feature well-known stars such as Suresh Raina, Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh, Kevin Peterson, Imran Tahir, Shahid Afridi, and many more. During the start of the tournament, each team will play against one another and the top four teams from this will then qualify for the semi-final.
World Championship Of Legends Full Schedule
Wednesday, July 3
England Champions vs India Champions – 12:00 pm GMT/ 5:30 pm IST
Pakistan Champions vs Australia Champions – 05:00 pm GMT/ 9:30 pm IST
Thursday, July 4
England Champions vs South Africa Champions – 12:00 pm GMT/ 5:30 pm IST
West Indies Champions vs Pakistan Champions – 05:00 pm GMT/ 9:30 pm IST
Friday, July 5
Australia Champions vs South Africa Champions – 12:00 pm GMT/ 5:30 pm IST
India Champions vs West Indies Champions – 05:00 pm GMT/ 9:30 pm IST
Saturday, July 6
England Champions vs Australia Champions – 12:00 pm GMT/ 5:30 pm IST
India Champions vs Pakistan Champions – 05:00 pm GMT/ 9:30 pm IST
Sunday, July 7
West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions – 12:00 pm GMT/ 5:30 pm IST
England Champions vs Pakistan Champions – 05:00 pm GMT/ 9:30 pm IST
Monday, July 8
India Champions vs Australia Champions – 9:30 PM
Tuesday, July 9
West Indies Champions vs England Champions – 12:00 pm GMT/ 5:30 pm IST
South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions – 05:00 pm GMT/ 9:30 pm IST
Wednesday, July 10
West Indies Champions vs Australia Champions – 12:00 pm GMT/ 5:30 pm IST
India Champions vs South Africa Champions – 05:00 pm GMT/ 9:30 pm IST
Friday, July 12
Semi-final 1 (Team 2 vs Team 3) – 12:00 pm GMT/ 5:30 pm IST
Semi-final 2 (Team 1 vs Team 4) – 05:00 pm GMT/ 9:30 pm IST
Saturday, July 13
World Championship of Legends 2024 final – 05:00 pm GMT/ 9:30 pm IST
World Championship Of Legends Live Streaming Details
The WCL is available to stream on the live-streaming app FanCode.
World Championship Of Legends Broadcasting Details
The WCL will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1.
