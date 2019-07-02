World Cup 2019: 87-year-old fan Charu Lata cheering for Team India is winning internet

Birmingham: An 87-year-old Indian fan Charu Lata Patel became the darling of Twitter on Tuesday after she was seen cheering for Team India during their World Cup clash against Bangladesh. Patel said that she is a big fan of Indian team and was there in the stadium when India lifted their first World Cup, back in 1983, under Kapil Dev's captaincy. Patel told ANI that she is a very religious person and stressed that India is going to win the ongoing World Cup.

Patel revealed that she has been watching the game for decades. "I have been watching cricket for decades. When I was in Africa, I used to watch it, then I came to this country in 1975. Here I had work because of which I did not get time to watch but I used to watch it on TV. But nowadays as I am not working, so I have the interest and I am very lucky that I get chance to watch cricket," she said.

Patel grabbed everyone's attention when former England player Michael Vaughan shared her picture on his official Instagram, describing the photo as "the picture of this World Cup for him".

"Love this ... No idea how old this lady is but it’s the picture of the World Cup for me ... #CWC19," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Twitterati also did not shy gushing about this Indian fan.

India are currently ranked at second place on the points table with 13 points and have now booked a place in the semi-final of the showpiece event.