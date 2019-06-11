close

Cricket World Cup 2019

World Cup 2019: Bereaved Lasith Malinga to leave for home after Bangladesh match, to return for Australia game

Malinga is seen crucial to his team's chances at the World Cup, bringing along a wealth of experience. 

World Cup 2019: Bereaved Lasith Malinga to leave for home after Bangladesh match, to return for Australia game

Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga will leave for home after Tuesday's World Cup match against Bangladesh here, following the death of his mother-in-law, but will return on time for the game against Australia on Friday.

"Lasith Malinga will leave the team following Sri Lanka's World Cup game against Bangladesh, which will be played today, as his Mother-In-Law has passed away," Sri Lanka Cricket Board said on its official Twitter handle.

"He is expected to join the team, before the team's next #CWC19 game, which will be played against Australia on 15th."

Malinga is seen crucial to his team's chances at the World Cup, bringing along a wealth of experience. His spell of 3/39 against Afghanistan helped Sri Lanka defend a modest total of 201 in a rain-affected game in Cardiff.

The Dimuth Karunaratne-led side have collected three points from three matches. They lost to New Zealand by 10 wickets in their opening match before sharing a point each with Pakistan from the rain-abandoned game in Bristol on June 7.

