हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
World Cup 2019

World Cup 2019: Chris Gayle is only human, will make mistakes, says English spinner Adil Rashid

The West Indies opener on Sunday revealed his desire to retire from One-day Internationals after the 2019 World Cup in England and Wales. 

World Cup 2019: Chris Gayle is only human, will make mistakes, says English spinner Adil Rashid
Image Credits: Reuters

English spinner Adil Rashid has expressed confidence at the prospect of facing off against veteran West Indies opener Chris Gayle in the upcoming World Cup 2019, terming him as only a 'human' capable of making mistakes. 

"You have to go out and stick to your strengths and be confident that you can get him out. He's only human. We're all human and make mistakes," ICC quoted Rashid as saying.  

"So it only takes one ball for him to make a mistake and get out. It's that kind of mindset that we need," he added. 

The West Indies opener on Sunday revealed his desire to retire from One-day Internationals after the 2019 World Cup in England and Wales. 

Rashid further stated that he was excited and looking forward to the challenge of facing off against Gayle, who has warned the English bowlers to beware of him ahead of the bilateral series between the two nations.  

"It's exciting for me, I can put my game plans into place, use my variations and being clever with what you bowl. I'm looking forward to it," he said. 

England and West Indies are set to face off in a five-match ODI series, with the series scheduled to start from February 20. 

Tags:
World Cup 2019Chris GayleAdil RashidWest IndiesEngland
Next
Story

West Indies need better batting: Former Windies pacer Ian Bishop

Must Watch

PT2M15S

Breaking News: Don't expect miracles from me, Says Priyanka gandhi Vadra