World Cup 2019: Highest run scorers and wicket-takers' list after Australia vs Bangladesh clash

Australia continue to maintain their winning streak in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 following a win against Bangladesh by a margin of 48 runs on Thursday.

Aussie skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bat.

The outfit posted a total of 381 runs for the loss of five wickets in 50 overs. Opener David Warner was the highest run-scorer with 166 runs off 147 deliveries in an innings comprising of 14 boundaries and five sixes. He was further named as the man of the match for his performance.

Not only this, Warner also became the first batsman to register two 150-plus innings in the history of the Cricket World Cup. Finch, Usman Khawaja were valuable contributors at the other end scoring half-centuries with a quickfire late cameo from Glenn Maxwell.

Bangladesh got off to a bad start during the chase with opener Soumya Sarkar dismissed early for 10. Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan made their presence felt at this stage stitching a partnership of 79 runs to help the outfit gain dominance.

However, they were soon dismissed followed by an ineffective show by Liton Das who was dismissed for 20. A late partnership between Mahmudullah who scored an aggressive 69 and Mushfiqur Rahim (102*) resulted in Bangladesh finishing with a total of 333 runs at the end of their 50 overs.

Let us take a look at the highest run-scorers and wicket-takers after the Australia vs Bangladesh match:

Most Runs

Australian opener David Warner has replaced Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan at the top of the run-scoring charts, following his 147-ball 166 on Thursday.

Warner's knock comprising of 14 boundaries and five sixes helped Australia post a total of 381 runs within their allotted 50 overs. During the course of his innings, the opener became the first batsman to register two 150-plus innings in the history of the Cricket World Cup.

Warner is the highest run-getter in the Cricket World Cup 2019, with 447 runs in 6 innings.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan who scored a run a ball 41 against Australia finds himself on the second spot with 425 runs in five matches. Australian skipper Aaron Finch who scored 53 runs off 51 deliveries against Bangladesh is on the third spot with 396 runs in six matches.

English skipper Joe Root who has been a fine performer for the hosts so far is placed on the fourth spot with 367 runs. Indian opener Rohit Sharma who scored a century against Pakistan in the side's previous clash of the ICC World Cup 2019 rounds off the top-five list with 319 runs.

Pos Player Team Runs Matches Innings 1 David Warner AUS 447 6 6 2 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 425 5 5 3 Aaron Finch AUS 396 6 6 4 Joe Root ENG 367 5 5 5 Rohit Sharma IND 319 3 3 6 Eoin Morgan ENG 249 5 4 7 Steve Smith AUS 244 6 6 8 Kane Williamson NZ 225 4 3 9 Mushfiqur Rahim BAN 222 5 5 10 Jonny Bairstow ENG 218 5 5

Most Wickets:

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc replaces fellow pacer Mohammad Amir on top of the highest wicket-takers list with 14 wickets in six matches. Starc picked two wickets against Bangladesh accounting for the dismissals of Tamim Iqbal and Mehidy Hasan.

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir drops down to the second spot with 13 wickets in four matches.

English pacer Jofra Archer and New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson are placed on the third and fourth spots with 12 and 11 wickets respectively.

Australian pacer Pat Cummins who went wicketless against Bangladesh rounds off the top five list with 11 wickets.

Pos Player Team Wickets Matches Innings 1 Mitchell Starc AUS 14 6 6 2 Mohammad Amir PAK 13 4 4 3 Jofra Archer ENG 12 5 5 4 Lockie Ferguson NZ 11 4 4 5 Pat Cummins AUS 11 6 6 6 Mark Wood ENG 9 4 4 7 Chris Morris CSA 9 5 4 8 Mohammad Saifuddin BAN 9 4 4 9 Imran Tahir CSA 8 6 5 10 Mustafizur Rahman BAN 8 5 5

A total of 10 teams namely England, India, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, South Africa, West Indies, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are featuring in the 2019 edition of the quadrennial event.