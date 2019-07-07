World Cup 2019: Highest run scorers and wicket-takers' list after Australia vs South Africa tie

South African batsman Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen stitched a partnership of 151 runs before Kagiso Rabada picked three wickets to help South Africa defeat Australia by a margin of 10 runs in their final clash of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat. South Africa posted a total of 325 runs for the loss of six wickets in 50 overs on the back of quality performances by Du Plessis (100) and Rassie van der Dussen (95).

Wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock also made his presence felt with a knock of 52 runs off 51 deliveries in an innings comprising of seven boundaries.

The Aussies were, in turn, bowled out for 315 runs in 49.5 overs with excellent performances from David Warner (122) and Alex Carey (85) bringing them exceedingly close to victory. However, pacer Kagiso Rabada made his presence felt with a three-wicket haul, to help the Proteas emerge victorious under pressure.

Let us take a look at the highest run-scorers and wicket-takers after Australia vs South Africa match:

Most runs:

Indian opener Rohit Sharma who completed his fifth century in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on Saturday against Sri Lanka, is placed on top of the table with 647 runs. Australian opener David Warner who scored 122 against South Africa finds himself on the second spot with 638 runs.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is placed on the third position with 606 runs. Australian skipper Aaron Finch who scored 3 against South Africa on Saturday finds himself on the fourth spot with 507 runs. English batsman Joe Root is the fifth name on the list with 500 runs.

Pos Player Team Runs Matches Innings Runs 1 Rohit Sharma IND 647 8 8 647 2 David Warner AUS 638 9 9 638 3 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 606 8 8 606 4 Aaron Finch AUS 507 9 9 507 5 Joe Root ENG 500 9 9 500 6 Kane Williamson NZ 481 8 7 481 7 Babar Azam PAK 474 8 8 474 8 Jonny Bairstow ENG 462 9 9 462 9 Virat Kohli IND 441 8 8 441 10 Faf du Plessis SA 387 9 8 387

Most wickets:

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc leads the charts following his two-wicket haul against South Africa on Saturday. Starc accounted for the dismissals of JP Duminy and Dwaine Pretorius to help restrict South Africa to 325 runs for the loss of six wickets in 50 overs.

Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman who registered five-wicket hauls against India and Pakistan during the course of the tournament is placed on the second spot with 20 wickets.

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah who accounted for three wickets against Sri Lanka on Saturday finds himself on the third spot. Pacers Jofra Archer and Mohammad Amir further round off the top-five list with 17 wickets apiece.

Pos Player Team Wickets Matches Innings Runs 1 Mitchell Starc IND 26 9 9 432 2 Mustafizur Rahman BAN 20 8 8 484 3 Jasprit Bumrah IND 17 8 8 332 4 Jofra Archer ENG 17 9 9 387 5 Mohammad Amir PAK 17 8 8 358 6 Lockie Ferguson NZ 17 7 7 316 7 Shaheen Afridi PAK 16 5 5 234 8 Mark Wood ENG 16 8 8 369 9 Trent Boult NZ 15 8 8 370 10 Mohammed Shami IND 14 4 4 193

A total of 10 teams namely England, India, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, South Africa, West Indies, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are featuring in the 2019 edition of the cricketing extravaganza.