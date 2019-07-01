World Cup 2019: Highest run scorers and wicket-takers' list after India vs England match

Opener Rohit Sharma's 25th ODI century went in vain as hosts England beat Indian by 31 runs in the second last match of the group stage of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham on Sunday.

Chasing a competitive target of 338 runs to win, India lost opener KL Rahul for naught before Rohit Sharma smashed 103 off 109 balls besides also sharing a 138-run partnership with skipper Virat Kohli (66) for the second wicket to put the Men in Blue in the driver's seat.

However, after the duo's dismissal, Rishabh Pant (32), Hardik Pandya (45), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (unbeaten at 42) and Kedar Jadhav (unbeaten at 12) failed to provide enough fight back as the England bowlers restricted India to a score of 306 for five in their stipulated 50 overs. Liam Plunkett finished with the figures of three for 55 while Chris Woakes also chipped in with two wickets.

Earlier, opener Jonny Bairstow not only scored a magnificent knock of 111 runs off 109 balls but also stitched a huge partnership of 160 runs with his opening partner Jason Roy (66) to help the Eoin Morgan-led side set a good total of 337 for seven. Ben Stokes was also the notable scorer for England with 79 runs.

For India, Mohammad Shami was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped his second five-wicket haul by finishing with the figures of five for 69.

Let us take a look at the highest run-scorers and wicket-takers after New Zealand vs Australia match:

Most Runs

Australian opener David Warner continues to maintain the numero-uno spot in the list of the highest run-scorers of the 2019 ICC World Cup. The 32-year-old batsman is leading the chart after amassing a total of 516 runs from eight matches he has played so far.

Fellow opener and Australian skipper Aaron Finch trails Warner by just 12 runs to stand at the second spot with a total of 504 runs from eight innings.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is well-placed at the third spot with 476 runs from six innings he has played so far in the marquee event.

England batsman Joe Root's 66-run knock saw him dethrone New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson from the fourth place. Root has taken his tally to 476 runs from eight matches.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is now standing at the fifth place with 454 runs from six innings.

Pos Player Team Runs Matches Innings Runs 1 David Warner AUS 516 8 8 516 2 Aaron Finch AUS 504 8 8 504 3 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 476 6 6 476 4 Joe Root ENG 476 8 8 476 5 Kane Williamson NZ 454 7 6 454 6 Rohit Sharma IND 440 6 6 440 7 Virat Kohli IND 382 6 6 382 8 Babar Azam PAK 378 7 7 378 9 Ben Stokes ENG 370 8 8 370 10 Jonny Bairstow ENG 356 8 8 356

Most Wickets:

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc is leading the list of the highest wicket-takers of the ongoing cricket's showpiece event with a total of 24 scalps in eight matches.

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson is standing at the second place in the list with 17 wickets in seven matches.

Pakistan pacer Mohammed Amir and England fast bowler Jofra Archer occupy the third and fourth positions, respectively after taking 16 wickets each while conceding 327 and 353 runs.

New Zealand' Trent Boult rounds off the top five with 13 wickets from seven matches.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Shami's five-wicket haul during India's clash against England saw him break into the top ten to occupy the sixth spot. He now has a total of 13 wickets from three matches.

Pos Player Team Wickets Matches Innings Runs 1 Mitchell Starc AUS 24 8 8 373 2 Lockie Ferguson NZ 17 7 7 316 3 Mohammad Amir PAK 16 7 7 327 4 Jofra Archer ENG 16 8 8 370 5 Trent Boult NZ 13 7 7 314 6 Mohammed Shami IND 13 3 3 125 7 Mark Wood ENG 13 7 7 335 8 Pat Cummins AUS 12 8 8 327 9 Chris Morris SA 12 7 6 278 10 Sheldon Cottrell WI 11 7 7 280

A total of 10 teams namely England, India, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, South Africa, West Indies, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are featuring in the 2019 edition of the quadrennial event.