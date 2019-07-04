World Cup 2019: Highest run scorers and wicket-takers' list after New Zealand vs England match

It was a one-sided affair when England crushed New Zealand by 119 runs at the Riverside Ground. With this victory, England stormed into the semi finals of ICC World Cup 2019. Powered by opener Jonny Bairstow’s 106 off 99 balls, England set a target of 306 runs for the Black Caps, who faltered in their chase.

New Zealand started the chase on a weak note, losing both their openers – Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls – cheaply. While Guptill played 16 balls to score just eight runs, Nicholls was declared leg before wicket off Chris Woakes.

The highest score by a New Zealand player in the match was 57 off 65 balls by Tom Latham.

England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bat. Openers Bairstow and Jason Roy stood firmly on the ground, scoring 106 and 60 runs, respectively. They brought up England’s 100 in the 15th over of the match and registered a partnership of 123 runs. Jimmy Neesham ended the partnership in the 19th over when Roy perished at short cover.

New Zealand were rocked early in their chase, losing both openers by the sixth over with a meagre 14 on the board. The onus was on Kane Williamson (27) and Ross Taylor (28) to put the chase back on track but two run-outs, one fortuitous and another ill-judged, led to the dismissals of New Zealand’s two most senior batsmen.

The Black Caps scored a total of just 186 runs, losing all their wickets by the end of 45 overs.

Let us take a look at the highest run-scorers and wicket-takers after England vs New Zealand match:

Most runs:

India’s opener Rohit Sharma is right at the top of the list with a total of 544 runs in just seven matches. Having hit four centuries in ICC World Cup 2019 so far, he is also the leading player to have hit maximum number of tons in the tournament so far.

Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh is a close second, just two runs short at 542. The Bangladeshi batsman has hit two centuries in the tournament so far.

Hasan is followed by David Warner and Aaron Finch of Australia, who have scored 516 and 504 runs, respectively.

Pos Player Team Runs Matches Innings Runs 1 Rohit Sharma IND 544 7 7 544 2 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 542 7 7 542 3 David Warner AUS 516 8 8 516 4 Aaron Finch AUS 504 8 8 504 5 Joe Root ENG 500 9 9 500 6 Kane Williamson NZ 481 8 7 481 7 Jonny Bairstow ENG 462 9 9 462 8 Virat Kohli IND 408 7 7 408 9 Ben Stokes ENG 381 9 9 381 10 Babar Azam PAK 378 7 7 378

Most wickets:

Australian pacer leads the list of most wicket takers with 24 wickets in his kitty, conceding 373 runs in a total of 8 matches. He is followed by England’s Jofra Archer and Lockie Ferguson of New Zealand, who have claimed 17 wickets in the tournament so far. Mohammad Amir features on the fourth spot with 16 wickets.

Indian bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami also feature in the top 10, with 14 wickets each.

Pos Player Team Wickets Matches Innings Runs 1 Mitchell Starc AUS 24 8 8 373 2 Jofra Archer ENG 17 9 9 387 3 Lockie Ferguson NZ 17 7 7 316 4 Mohammad Amir PAK 16 7 7 327 5 Mark Wood ENG 16 8 8 369 6 Trent Boult NZ 15 8 8 370 7 Mustafizur Rahman BAN 15 7 7 409 8 Jasprit Bumrah IND 14 7 7 295 9 Mohammed Shami IND 14 4 4 193 10 Pat Cummins AUS 12 8 8 327

A total of 10 teams namely England, India, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, South Africa, West Indies, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are featuring in the 2019 edition of the cricketing extravaganza.