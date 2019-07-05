World Cup 2019: Highest run scorers and wicket-takers' list after Pakistan vs Bangladesh match

Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam shone with the bat before Shaheen Afridi claimed a six-wicket haul to help Pakistan end their campaign at the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup with a thumping 94-run victory over Sri Lanka in their last group stage clash of the tournament at Lord's in London on Friday.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, opener Imam-ul-Haq (100 off 100 balls) not only notched up his maiden One-Day International (ODI ton but also shared a huge 157-run partnership with first drop Babar Azam (96 off 98 balls) for the second wicket to help Pakistan post a respectable total of 315 for nine.

For Bangladesh, Mustafizur Rahman was the pick of the bowlers with his figures of five for 75 while Mohammad Saifuddin also contributed with significant figures of three for 77.

In reply, Shaheen Afridi ran through the Bangladesh line-up, finishing with the brilliant figures of six for 35 as the Mashrafe Mortaza-led side were bundled out for 221 in 44.1 overs. Shakib Al Hasan was the top scorer for Bangladesh with his 77-ball 64.

Let us take a look at the highest run-scorers and wicket-takers after Pakistan vs Bangladesh match:

Most runs:

Shakib Al Hasan's 64-run knock against Pakistan saw him dethrone Indian opener Rohit Sharma from the top spot in the list of highest run-getters of the 2019 ICC World Cup. He is leading the list with a total of 606 runs from eight innings he has played so far.

Sharma is now placed at the second spot after amassing 544 runs in just seven matches. Having hit four tons in the ongoing edition of the marquee event, the Indian opener is also the leading player to have hit the maximum number of centuries in the tournament so far.

The Australian duo of opener David Warner and skipper Aaron Finch are placed at the third and fourth positions with 516 and 504 runs, respectively from eight innings.

England's Joe Root rounds off the top five with a total of 500 runs from nine matches.

Pos Player Team Runs Matches Innings Runs 1 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 606 8 8 606 2 Rohit Sharma IND 544 7 7 544 3 David Warner AUS 516 8 8 516 4 Aaron Finch AUS 504 8 8 504 5 Joe Root ENG 500 9 9 500 6 Kane Williamson NZ 481 8 7 481 7 Babar Azam PAK 474 8 8 474 8 Jonny Bairstow ENG 462 9 9 462 9 Virat Kohli IND 408 7 7 408 10 Ben Stokes ENG 381 9 9 381

Most wickets:

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc continues to lead the list of players with highest wickets in the ongoing World Cup 2019 with a total of 24 wickets in his kitty from eight matches.

Bangladesh bowler Mustafizur Rahman's five-wicket haul against Pakistan saw him climb up to the second spot in the chart. He now has a total of 20 scalps from eight innings.

England’s Jofra Archer and Mohammad Amir of Pakistan are standing at the third and fourth spot after taking 17 wickets each.

Meanwhile, Pakistan bowler Shaheen Afridi's figures of five for 35 against Bangladesh saw him move to the sixth spot in the list of highest wicket-takers.

Pos Player Team Wickets Matches Innings Runs 1 Mitchell Starc AUS 24 8 8 373 2 Mustafizur Rahman BAN 20 8 8 484 3 Jofra Archer ENG 17 9 9 387 4 Mohammad Amir PAK 17 8 8 358 5 Lockie Ferguson NZ 17 7 7 316 6 Shaheen Afridi PAK 16 5 5 234 7 Mark Wood ENG 16 8 8 369 8 Trent Boult NZ 15 8 8 370 9 Jasprit Bumrah IND 14 7 7 295 10 Mohammed Shami IND 14 4 4 193

A total of 10 teams namely England, India, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, South Africa, West Indies, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are featuring in the 2019 edition of the cricketing extravaganza.