World Cup 2019: Highest run scorers and wicket-takers' list after Sri Lanka vs West Indies match

Nicholas Pooran’s knock of 118 went in vain as Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 23 runs in ICC World Cup 2019 on Monday. Sri Lanka set a mammoth target of 339 runs for the Caribbean team and the bowling attack led by Lasith Malinga made it tough for the West Indies to reach close to it.

West Indies failed to build on a solid start, with opener Chris Gayle departing scoring 35 runs off 48 balls and Sunil Ambris scoring just five runs. Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer were also sent back to the pavilion after scoring just five and 29 runs, respectively.

The only face savers for West Indies were Nicholas Pooran, who scored 118 runs off 103 balls, and Fabian Allen, who hit a half century on 32 balls.

Though West Indies managed to bat for all 50 overs, it could score just 315 runs, losing to Sri Lanka by 23 runs.

The highest scorer for Sri Lanka was Avishka Fernando, who hit 104 runs off 103 balls. The second highest scorer for the team was Kusal Perera, who scored 64 off 51 balls before being run out by Sheldon Cottrell.

Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, opener Dimuth Karunaratne and Angelo Mathews scored 45, 39, 32 and 26 runs, respectively.

Let us take a look at the highest run-scorers and wicket-takers after Sri Lanka vs West Indies match:

Most runs:

David Warner of Australia continues to dominate the table for the highest run getters in ICC World Cup 2019. Batting at an average of 73.71, Warner has scored 516 runs in eight innings. The second on the table is Australia’s Aaron Finch, having scored 504 runs in eight innings.

The third highest run getter in ICC World Cup 2019 is Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh. Thanks to his unbeaten knock of 124, his batting average stands at 95.20 and he has scored 476 runs in six innings.

Pos Player Team Runs Matches Innings Runs 1 David Warner AUS 516 8 8 516 2 Aaron Finch AUS 504 8 8 504 3 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 476 6 6 476 4 Joe Root ENG 476 8 8 476 5 Kane Williamson NZ 454 7 6 454 6 Rohit Sharma IND 440 6 6 440 7 Virat Kohli IND 382 6 6 382 8 Babar Azam PAK 378 7 7 378 9 Ben Stokes ENG 370 8 8 370 10 Jonny Bairstow ENG 356 8 8 356

Most wickets:

The highest wicket taker in ICC World Cup 2019 so far is Mitchel Stark of Australia, who has claimed 24 wickets in eight matches. He is followed in the list by New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson, who has taken 17 wickets in seven matches.

Mohammad Amir of Pakistan and Jofra Archer of England are on the third and the fourth slot with 16 wickets each.

Pos Player Team Wickets Matches Innings Runs 1 Mitchell Starc AUS 24 8 8 373 2 Lockie Ferguson NZ 17 7 7 316 3 Mohammad Amir PAK 16 7 7 327 4 Jofra Archer ENG 16 8 8 370 5 Mohammed Shami IND 13 3 3 125 6 Trent Boult NZ 13 7 7 314 7 Mark Wood ENG 13 7 7 335 8 Chris Morris SA 12 7 7 278 9 Lasith Malinga SL 12 6 6 291 10 Pat Cummins AUS 12 8 8 327

A total of 10 teams namely England, India, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, South Africa, West Indies, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are featuring in the 2019 edition of the cricketing extravaganza.