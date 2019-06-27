World Cup 2019: Highest run scorers and wicket-takers' list after West Indies vs India clash

India defeated West Indies by 125 runs in match 34 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the Old Trafford, Manchester on Thursday. The side continues to remain the only unbeaten side in the tournament.

Team India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat. The side managed to post a total of 268 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs following an 82-ball 72 by skipper Kohli as well as an unbeaten 56 by veteran MS Dhoni.

Windies pacer Kemar Roach was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets while Sheldon Cottrell and all-rounder Jason Holder accounted for two wickets apiece.

In turn, West Indies were bowled out for 143 runs in 34.2 overs after losing veteran Chris Gayle and wicketkeeper-batsman Shai Hope within the first seven overs of the chase. The Indian bowling attack maintained a disciplined performance thereon with Mohammed Shami the highest wicket-taker after accounting for four wickets.

Let us take a look at the highest run-scorers and wicket-takers after the West Indies vs India match:

Most Runs

Australian opener David Warner is on top of the run-scoring charts with 500 runs in seven matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Fellow opener Aaron Finch is placed on the second spot with 496 runs in seven matches.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and English batsman Joe Root are placed on the third and fourth spot with 476 and 432 runs respectively. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson rounds off the top-five list with 414 runs in six matches

Pos Player Team Runs Matches Innings Runs 1 David Warner AUS 500 7 7 500 2 Aaron Finch AUS 496 7 7 496 3 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 476 6 6 476 4 Joe Root ENG 432 7 7 432 5 Kane Williamson NZ 414 6 5 414 6 Rohit Sharma IND 338 5 5 338 7 Babar Azam PAK 333 6 6 333 8 Mushfiqur Rahim BAN 327 6 6 327 9 Virat Kohli IND 316 5 5 316 10 Ben Stokes IND 291 7 7 291

Most Wickets:

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc is placed on the top of the tally with 19 wickets in seven matches. English pacer Jofra Archer trails him by three wickets on the second spot having accounted for 16 wickets.

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir and New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson find themselves on the third and fourth spots respectively with 16 and 15 wickets. English pacer Mark Wood rounds off the top-five list with 13 wickets in six matches.

Pos Player Team Wickets Matches Innings Runs 1 Mitchell Starc AUS 19 7 7 347 2 Jofra Archer ENG 16 7 7 325 3 Mohammad Amir PAK 16 6 6 286 4 Lockie Ferguson NZ 15 6 6 267 5 Mark Wood ENG 13 6 6 262 6 Pat Cummins AUS 11 7 7 313 7 Sheldon Cottrell WI 11 7 7 280 8 Imran Tahir SA 10 7 6 279 9 Yuzvendra Chahal IND 10 5 5 241 10 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 10 6 6 301

A total of 10 teams namely England, India, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, South Africa, West Indies, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are featuring in the 2019 edition of the quadrennial event.