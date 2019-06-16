World Cup 2019, India vs Pakistan: Bhuvneshwar Kumar walks off the field with hamstring injury

In a major setback to India, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was forced to walk off the field after suffering a hamstring injury during his side's high-octane International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup clash against Pakistan at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday.

The 29-year-old picked up the injury while bowling the fourth delivery of his third over during Pakistan's chase of the 336-run target. Bhuvneshwar felt a tight left hamstring following which he decided to went back to the pavilion as a precautionary measure.

Bhuvneshwar conceded just eight runs in 2.4 overs he bowled before leaving the field. As a result, Ravindra Jadeja replaced him on the field, while Vijay Shankar was asked to complete the over only to see him trap Imam-ul-Haq (seven) on his very ball first ball of the 2019 World Cup.

Later, the official update from the Men in Blue stated that the pacer has stiffness in his hamstring and, therefore, he would play no further part in the Pakistan match.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma struck a blistering knock of 140 runs off just 113 balls besides also sharing crucial partnerships of 136 and 98 runs with KL Rahul (57) and Virat Kohli (77), respectively to help India put a formidable total of 336 for five after being asked to bat first by Pakistan.