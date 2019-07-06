World Cup 2019: India vs Sri Lanka---Statistical Highlights

Rohit Sharma smashed his fifth century of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup while KL Rahul brought up his maiden ton of the tournament to help India seal a comfortable seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their last league stage clash of the marquee event at the Headingley Carnegie in Leeds on Saturday.

Chasing a 265-run target to win, Rohit (103) not only slammed his 27th One-Day Internationals (ODI) but also notched up a mammoth 189-run partnership for the opening wicket with KL Rahul (111) to help India cross the mark in 43.3 overs.

While Rohit also hit 14 boundaries and two sixes in his 94-ball knock, KL Rahul smashed 11 fours and a maximum in his innings off 118 deliveries.

Earlier, Angelo Mathews smashed a blistering knock of 113 besides also stitching a crucial stand of 124 runs with Lahiru Thirimanne (53) as Sri Lanka staged a fightback after being reduced to 55/4 to end up posting a respectable total of 264 for seven against India in their stipulated 50 overs after opting to bat first.

Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for the Men in Blue with his figures of three for 37, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav all chipped in with a wicket each.

Here are some of the statistical highlights from the match:

# By notching up a blistering knock of 103 runs off 94 balls, Rohit Sharma became the first player to score five centuries in the single edition of the World Cup. The Indian opener surpassed Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara's record for the most number of centuries in one edition of the mega event. Sangakkara had smashed four consecutive centuries in the 2015 World Cup.

# It was also Rohit's sixth hundred in his World Cup career, thus drawing level with legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar for the most number of hundreds in the history of the cricket's showpiece event.

# En route to his blistering knock, Rohit also became only the fourth cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar (2003), Mathew Hayden (2007) and Shakib Al Hasan (2019) to notch up 600 runs in a single edition of the World Cup.

# Rohit Sharma also put on a huge 189-run stand with KL Rahul for the opening wicket. This is by far the highest opening partnership by an Indian pair in the history of the World Cup and also the highest first-wicket stand in the 2019 edition of the marquee event.

# Jasprit Bumrah finished with the figures of three for 37 during the match. En route to the same, the pacer became the second fastest Indian bowler to bag 100 wickets in the One-Day Internationals (ODI). Bumrah reached the feat during his 57th ODI match to surpass the record of fellow pacer Mohammad Shami, who took 56 games to grab 100 wickets in the 50-over format.

# KL Rahul finished with a magnificent knock of 111 runs. It was the Indian opener's maiden century of the World Cup and only the second ton in ODIs.

# Angelo Mathews struck a 113-run knock off 128 balls laced with 10 boundaries and two sixes. It was his third ODI century and also his maiden ton of the 2019 World Cup.